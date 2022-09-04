Full Stack Java Developer – R2204/2205/2206 – Gauteng Pretoria

CONTRACT ENDING DEC 2024
HYBRID – PRETORIA/MIDRAND/HOME
- Working on a new function as part of the production planning process which is used to verify and plan plant and material capacities and production volumes.
- Full Stack Development and Maintenance of the Production Planning Capacity Management platform / application
- Working in an integrated Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence, XRay)
- Meet with end users and gather requirements.
- Facilitate stand-up’s, refinements etc
- Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
- Review and present to Product Owners.
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Development of User training
- Execution of System testing/parallel runs
- System implementation
- System audits/quality assurance
- Management of Penetration Test
- Angular 10, AG Grid
- Spring Framework, AWS Stack
- Experience with Data Modelling
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
- RESTful
- Java 8, J2EE
- Junit, Mockito, Test Containers
- Docker / Kubernetes / Open Shift
- Apigee (highly advantageous)
- Jenkins Pipeline
Desired Skills:
- FULL STACK
- JAVA
- DEVELOPER