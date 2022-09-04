Full Stack Java Developer – R2204/2205/2206 – Gauteng Pretoria

Sep 4, 2022

CONTRACT ENDING DEC 2024
HYBRID – PRETORIA/MIDRAND/HOME

  • Working on a new function as part of the production planning process which is used to verify and plan plant and material capacities and production volumes.

  • Full Stack Development and Maintenance of the Production Planning Capacity Management platform / application

  • Working in an integrated Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence, XRay)

  • Meet with end users and gather requirements.

  • Facilitate stand-up’s, refinements etc

  • Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.

  • Review and present to Product Owners.

  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

  • Development of User training

  • Execution of System testing/parallel runs

  • System implementation

  • System audits/quality assurance

  • Management of Penetration Test

  • Angular 10, AG Grid

  • Spring Framework, AWS Stack

  • Experience with Data Modelling

  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

  • RESTful

  • Java 8, J2EE

  • Junit, Mockito, Test Containers

  • Docker / Kubernetes / Open Shift

  • Apigee (highly advantageous)

  • Jenkins Pipeline

Desired Skills:

  • FULL STACK
  • JAVA
  • DEVELOPER

Learn more/Apply for this position