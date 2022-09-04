Software Engineer – IIB/Java (Senior) – R2196

CONTRACT – ENDING DECEMBER 2024
HYBRID – PRETORIA/MIDRAND/HOME
- Expert in Java / JEE
- RESTful APIs
- IBM Integration Bus (IIB) v10
- Websphere MQ
- Knowledge of design patterns
- Unit testing tools (Junit/Mockito/etc)
- Spring Framework & Spring Boot
- Experience with Java application servers (Glassfish)
- Code versioning (Git)
- Jenkins
- Relevant IT Degree / Work Experience / Diploma
- 5-8 years’ experience in as a Software Engineer
- +1 years’ experience with Public Cloud platforms
Desired Skills:
- SOFTWARE ENGINEER
- IIB
- JAVA
- CLOUD