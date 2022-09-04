Software Engineer – IIB/Java (Senior) – R2196

Sep 4, 2022

CONTRACT – ENDING DECEMBER 2024
HYBRID – PRETORIA/MIDRAND/HOME

  • Expert in Java / JEE

  • RESTful APIs

  • IBM Integration Bus (IIB) v10

  • Websphere MQ

  • Knowledge of design patterns

  • Unit testing tools (Junit/Mockito/etc)

  • Spring Framework & Spring Boot

  • Experience with Java application servers (Glassfish)

  • Code versioning (Git)

  • Jenkins

  • Relevant IT Degree / Work Experience / Diploma

  • 5-8 years’ experience in as a Software Engineer

  • +1 years’ experience with Public Cloud platforms

Desired Skills:

  • SOFTWARE ENGINEER
  • IIB
  • JAVA
  • CLOUD

Learn more/Apply for this position