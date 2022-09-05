Automation Engineer at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Sandton

Our client is looking for Senior Test Automation Consultants with Experience in using Automation Testing Tools such as Selenium WebDriver or Appium

Requirements:

Performs unit testing of both written and automated code (programming logic, algorithms, integration, and UI tests)

Designs and implements new processes and tools to enhance the testability of legacy code and critical applications

Creates testable mock objects for user interface to ensure testing of a complete application

Develops automation framework to improve efficiency and effectiveness of testing

Conduct and lead others on requirements analysis and design definition to structure, organize, specify and model requirements and designs, validate and verify information, identify solution options that meet business needs, and estimate the potential value that could be realized for each solution option

Conduct and lead others on Requirements Life Cycle Management tasks to manage and maintain requirements and design information from inception to retirement

Conduct and lead others on strategy analysis to define the future and transition states needed to address the business need

Conduct and lead others on Solution Evaluation to assess the performance of and value delivered by a solution, and eliminate barriers/constraints that prevent the full realization of the value

Execute and lead others on according to IIBA best practices, agile product delivery and lean principles based on delivery approach as per the BA methods

Discover and deliver requirements based on changes across all seven product dimensions and requirements categories

Understand/co-create the operational value streams, enterprise strategic themes, product roadmap, vision, KPIs and metrics

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field

Experience with automation testing

5 years of experience in software development preferred.

Desired Skills:

Test engineer

Automation

appium

selenium

banking

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

