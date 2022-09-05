Business Analyst

DUR001631 BUSINESS ANALYST – GAUTENG

Purpose of the job:

To improve business operations and profitability. The responsibilities will include but are not limited to business analysis, budgeting and forecasting, business partnering, planning, financial modeling, variance analysis, and reporting

Required Qualifications

Grade 12 (Essential)

Degree in Finance or Accounting.

Technical Competencies and responsibilities

5-6 years of increasing experience in accounting systems and general accounting

Background in multi-currency- Advantageous

Must be able to prioritize, multitask as well as work independently.

Must be able to maintain quality of work and at the same time meet multiple deadlines as required.

Research, implement, and support new finance system implementation when necessary.

Evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and

developing and implementing solutions

Must be a strong communicator coupled with the ability to maintain open communication with customers, internal employees, and managers as needed.

Behavioural Competencies:

Deadline driven

High attention to detail

Ability to co-exist in a team.

Excellent interpersonal skills.

Effective written communication.

Remuneration:

Market-related

Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.

Desired Skills:

Finance

Management

analysis

