Business Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

Sep 5, 2022

DUR001631 BUSINESS ANALYST – GAUTENG
Purpose of the job:
To improve business operations and profitability. The responsibilities will include but are not limited to business analysis, budgeting and forecasting, business partnering, planning, financial modeling, variance analysis, and reporting

Required Qualifications

  • Grade 12 (Essential)
  • Degree in Finance or Accounting.

    • Technical Competencies and responsibilities

  • 5-6 years of increasing experience in accounting systems and general accounting
  • Background in multi-currency- Advantageous
  • Must be able to prioritize, multitask as well as work independently.
  • Must be able to maintain quality of work and at the same time meet multiple deadlines as required.
  • Research, implement, and support new finance system implementation when necessary.
  • Evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and
    developing and implementing solutions
  • Must be a strong communicator coupled with the ability to maintain open communication with customers, internal employees, and managers as needed.

    • Behavioural Competencies:

  • Deadline driven
  • High attention to detail
  • Ability to co-exist in a team.
  • Excellent interpersonal skills.
  • Effective written communication.

    • Remuneration:
    Market-related

    Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.

    Desired Skills:

    • Finance
    • Management
    • analysis

