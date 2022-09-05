Business Systems Analyst (Sales Force) – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Sep 5, 2022

A multinational brewing and beverage company, based in Stellenbosch, is looking for a Business Systems Analyst (SalesForce).

The successful candidate must have the following experience/skills:

  • Relevant post matric qualification (e.g., BComm, BSc, BEng, MSc, BCa, MCa)
  • Proven Salesforce administrator skills including but not limited to:
  • Dealing with SSO, two-factor authentication, and certificate problems.
  • Adding new white-listed IP addresses.
  • Helping users develop or fine-tune reports so they yield meaningful metrics
  • Troubleshooting email campaigns, workflows, approval cycles, or auto-responders that generate excessive bounced mails.
  • Expanding or refining sharing rules and access privileges so records can be properly viewed and manipulated (while keeping the “special records” locked or hidden altogether).
  • Fixing data records that have somehow been set with record types or ownerships that make them inaccessible to users.
  • Experience in designing custom objects, custom fields, picklists, page layouts, workflow, approval processes, validation rules, custom tabs, reports, Visualforce pages, dashboards, and email generation according to application requirements
  • Strong understanding of the platform, with the ability to build custom apps and objects, formula fields, workflows, custom views, and other content of intermediate complexity
  • Strong understanding of [URL Removed] best practices and functionality
  • Strong data management abilities
  • Previous experience working in a SCRUM or agile environment preferred
  • Strong experience in Marketing and Sales Processes in the FMCG or beverage industry.
  • Understanding of customer marketing concepts such as cycle activities, surveys, marketing plans, etc.
  • Excellent verbal, written communication, and presentation skills
  • Strong presence and ability to work closely with all levels of users, management, and different personality types
  • Mentors team/support members in technology and delivery of applications
  • Successful teamwork experience and demonstrated leadership abilities are required
  • Proven ability to transfer knowledge and stay aware of current trends and technical advancements in area(s) of expertise
  • com Admin (ADM201 and ADM211) certified preferred
  • Sales Cloud, Service Cloud certifications preferred

Apply now for more information

Desired Skills:

  • team worker
  • Strong Interpersonal Skills
  • Ability to work under pressure

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.