Business Systems Analyst (Sales Force)

A multinational brewing and beverage company, based in Stellenbosch, is looking for a Business Systems Analyst (SalesForce).
The successful candidate must have the following experience/skills:
- Relevant post matric qualification (e.g., BComm, BSc, BEng, MSc, BCa, MCa)
- Proven Salesforce administrator skills including but not limited to:
- Dealing with SSO, two-factor authentication, and certificate problems.
- Adding new white-listed IP addresses.
- Helping users develop or fine-tune reports so they yield meaningful metrics
- Troubleshooting email campaigns, workflows, approval cycles, or auto-responders that generate excessive bounced mails.
- Expanding or refining sharing rules and access privileges so records can be properly viewed and manipulated (while keeping the “special records” locked or hidden altogether).
- Fixing data records that have somehow been set with record types or ownerships that make them inaccessible to users.
- Experience in designing custom objects, custom fields, picklists, page layouts, workflow, approval processes, validation rules, custom tabs, reports, Visualforce pages, dashboards, and email generation according to application requirements
- Strong understanding of the platform, with the ability to build custom apps and objects, formula fields, workflows, custom views, and other content of intermediate complexity
- Strong understanding of [URL Removed] best practices and functionality
- Strong data management abilities
- Previous experience working in a SCRUM or agile environment preferred
- Strong experience in Marketing and Sales Processes in the FMCG or beverage industry.
- Understanding of customer marketing concepts such as cycle activities, surveys, marketing plans, etc.
- Excellent verbal, written communication, and presentation skills
- Strong presence and ability to work closely with all levels of users, management, and different personality types
- Mentors team/support members in technology and delivery of applications
- Successful teamwork experience and demonstrated leadership abilities are required
- Proven ability to transfer knowledge and stay aware of current trends and technical advancements in area(s) of expertise
- com Admin (ADM201 and ADM211) certified preferred
- Sales Cloud, Service Cloud certifications preferred
Desired Skills:
- team worker
- Strong Interpersonal Skills
- Ability to work under pressure
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree