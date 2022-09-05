Business Systems Analyst (Sales Force)

A multinational brewing and beverage company, based in Stellenbosch, is looking for a Business Systems Analyst (SalesForce).

The successful candidate must have the following experience/skills:

Relevant post matric qualification (e.g., BComm, BSc, BEng, MSc, BCa, MCa)

Proven Salesforce administrator skills including but not limited to:

Dealing with SSO, two-factor authentication, and certificate problems.

Adding new white-listed IP addresses.

Helping users develop or fine-tune reports so they yield meaningful metrics

Troubleshooting email campaigns, workflows, approval cycles, or auto-responders that generate excessive bounced mails.

Expanding or refining sharing rules and access privileges so records can be properly viewed and manipulated (while keeping the “special records” locked or hidden altogether).

Fixing data records that have somehow been set with record types or ownerships that make them inaccessible to users.

Experience in designing custom objects, custom fields, picklists, page layouts, workflow, approval processes, validation rules, custom tabs, reports, Visualforce pages, dashboards, and email generation according to application requirements

Strong understanding of the platform, with the ability to build custom apps and objects, formula fields, workflows, custom views, and other content of intermediate complexity

Strong understanding of [URL Removed] best practices and functionality

Strong data management abilities

Previous experience working in a SCRUM or agile environment preferred

Strong experience in Marketing and Sales Processes in the FMCG or beverage industry.

Understanding of customer marketing concepts such as cycle activities, surveys, marketing plans, etc.

Excellent verbal, written communication, and presentation skills

Strong presence and ability to work closely with all levels of users, management, and different personality types

Mentors team/support members in technology and delivery of applications

Successful teamwork experience and demonstrated leadership abilities are required

Proven ability to transfer knowledge and stay aware of current trends and technical advancements in area(s) of expertise

com Admin (ADM201 and ADM211) certified preferred

Sales Cloud, Service Cloud certifications preferred

