EWM SAP Consultant – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a EWM SAP Consultant. This position is based in the Johannesburg region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills:

At least 5 years’ experience in SAP EWM as a functional consultant (process design, customizing and specifications for enhancements)

At least 8 years’ experience in SAP WM (R/3)

SAP EWM S/4 decentral experience

At least 8 years’ experience in SAP Logistics (integration WM to IM, LE, MM, SD and FI-integration)

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward your latest updated cv, and we will be in contact shortly.

Desired Skills:

sap ewm

enterprise warehouse management

sap wm

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

