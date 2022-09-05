EWM SAP Consultant – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a EWM SAP Consultant. This position is based in the Johannesburg region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
Essential Skills:
- At least 5 years’ experience in SAP EWM as a functional consultant (process design, customizing and specifications for enhancements)
- At least 8 years’ experience in SAP WM (R/3)
- SAP EWM S/4 decentral experience
- At least 8 years’ experience in SAP Logistics (integration WM to IM, LE, MM, SD and FI-integration)
If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward your latest updated cv, and we will be in contact shortly.
Desired Skills:
- sap ewm
- enterprise warehouse management
- sap wm
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years