Full Stack Developer

The Role: We are recruiting a Full Stack Developer to join our dynamic team in Gauteng.

Our ideal candidate must be comfortable with building integration solutions in heterogeneous technology environments.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

Tertiary Qualification

Experience Required:

At least 5 years?? experience.

Ability to work with clients in a consulting environment.

Tech lead experience (even in unofficial capacity, this is a major advantage).

Build tools (maven/gradle).

Designing and implementing REST APIs.

Solid understanding of API. Authentication and Authorization concepts and technology.

Experience leveraging API Gateway products.

Skills required: Java Java EE / Spring Containerization (Docker) Jenkins (CI/CD) JUnit (Test Driven Development) Databases ?? MySQL, Oracle, MongoDB Comfortable with building integration solutions in heterogeneous technology environments



Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Work with clients in a consulting environment.

Designing and implementing REST APIs.

Building integration solutions in heterogeneous technology environments.

Learn more/Apply for this position