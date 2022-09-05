Full Stack Developer – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Sep 5, 2022

The Role: We are recruiting a Full Stack Developer to join our dynamic team in Gauteng.

Our ideal candidate must be comfortable with building integration solutions in heterogeneous technology environments.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Tertiary Qualification

Experience Required:

  • At least 5 years?? experience.
  • Ability to work with clients in a consulting environment.
  • Tech lead experience (even in unofficial capacity, this is a major advantage).
  • Build tools (maven/gradle).
  • Designing and implementing REST APIs.
  • Solid understanding of API. Authentication and Authorization concepts and technology.
  • Experience leveraging API Gateway products.
  • Skills required:
    • Java
    • Java EE / Spring
    • Containerization (Docker)
    • Jenkins (CI/CD)
    • JUnit (Test Driven Development)
    • Databases ?? MySQL, Oracle, MongoDB
    • Comfortable with building integration solutions in heterogeneous technology environments

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Work with clients in a consulting environment.
  • Designing and implementing REST APIs.
  • Building integration solutions in heterogeneous technology environments.

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.