Full Stack Developer – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

The Role: We are recruiting a Full Stack Developer to join our dynamic team in Gauteng.
Our ideal candidate must be comfortable with building integration solutions in heterogeneous technology environments.
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
Preferred Qualifications:
- Tertiary Qualification
Experience Required:
- At least 5 years?? experience.
- Ability to work with clients in a consulting environment.
- Tech lead experience (even in unofficial capacity, this is a major advantage).
- Build tools (maven/gradle).
- Designing and implementing REST APIs.
- Solid understanding of API. Authentication and Authorization concepts and technology.
- Experience leveraging API Gateway products.
- Skills required:
- Java
- Java EE / Spring
- Containerization (Docker)
- Jenkins (CI/CD)
- JUnit (Test Driven Development)
- Databases ?? MySQL, Oracle, MongoDB
- Comfortable with building integration solutions in heterogeneous technology environments
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Work with clients in a consulting environment.
- Designing and implementing REST APIs.
- Building integration solutions in heterogeneous technology environments.