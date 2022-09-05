Group Business System Manager at Westfalia Fruit ( Pty) Ltd – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Reporting to the Group Integration and IT Executive, the incumbent will be responsible for implementation , maintaining and continuous improvement of the groups ERP systems and Business processes, acting as change lead and managing complex projects, etc.

Qualifications/Experience

Advanced background in Finance and ERP systems. Experience with Microsoft Dynamics would be advantageous

Experience with change management (IT software implementation project and Business process re-engineering)

A minimum of 5 years of experience at management level

Duties / Responsibilities

Stakeholder management at various levels including project steering committees, Operational management, End user and external vendors

Manage complex projects with multiple work streams and subcontractors

Identify opportunities for processes improvements, and guide management through process re-engineering

Align internal stakeholders and external consultants during the implementation and support process

Change lead to prepare and support stakeholders during the project phases and post go-live

Member of the Group IT steering committee responsible business systems and business processes

Prepare the BSU budget and manage costs to remain within approved limits

Skills

Well-developed communication skills in English (verbal as well as written). Spanish, French or German will be advantage

Provide leadership, vision and direction to implementation teams

Good interpersonal skills, and capability to manage a team

Good reporting and presentation skills

Attitude/Behavior

Willing to travel ( Occasional)

Dynamic, pro-active and the ability to lead the way

Ability to work independently

Accountability

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

Medical Aid

Insured benefits

