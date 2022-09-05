Group Business System Manager at Westfalia Fruit ( Pty) Ltd – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Reporting to the Group Integration and IT Executive, the incumbent will be responsible for implementation , maintaining and continuous improvement of the groups ERP systems and Business processes, acting as change lead and managing complex projects, etc.

Qualifications/Experience

  • Advanced background in Finance and ERP systems. Experience with Microsoft Dynamics would be advantageous
  • Experience with change management (IT software implementation project and Business process re-engineering)
  • A minimum of 5 years of experience at management level

Duties / Responsibilities

  • Stakeholder management at various levels including project steering committees, Operational management, End user and external vendors
  • Manage complex projects with multiple work streams and subcontractors
  • Identify opportunities for processes improvements, and guide management through process re-engineering
  • Align internal stakeholders and external consultants during the implementation and support process
  • Change lead to prepare and support stakeholders during the project phases and post go-live
  • Member of the Group IT steering committee responsible business systems and business processes
  • Prepare the BSU budget and manage costs to remain within approved limits

Skills

  • Well-developed communication skills in English (verbal as well as written). Spanish, French or German will be advantage
  • Provide leadership, vision and direction to implementation teams
  • Good interpersonal skills, and capability to manage a team
  • Good reporting and presentation skills

Attitude/Behavior

  • Willing to travel ( Occasional)
  • Dynamic, pro-active and the ability to lead the way
  • Ability to work independently
  • Accountability

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Provident Fund
  • Medical Aid
  • Insured benefits

