Group Business System Manager at Westfalia Fruit ( Pty) Ltd – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Reporting to the Group Integration and IT Executive, the incumbent will be responsible for implementation , maintaining and continuous improvement of the groups ERP systems and Business processes, acting as change lead and managing complex projects, etc.
Qualifications/Experience
- Advanced background in Finance and ERP systems. Experience with Microsoft Dynamics would be advantageous
- Experience with change management (IT software implementation project and Business process re-engineering)
- A minimum of 5 years of experience at management level
Duties / Responsibilities
- Stakeholder management at various levels including project steering committees, Operational management, End user and external vendors
- Manage complex projects with multiple work streams and subcontractors
- Identify opportunities for processes improvements, and guide management through process re-engineering
- Align internal stakeholders and external consultants during the implementation and support process
- Change lead to prepare and support stakeholders during the project phases and post go-live
- Member of the Group IT steering committee responsible business systems and business processes
- Prepare the BSU budget and manage costs to remain within approved limits
Skills
- Well-developed communication skills in English (verbal as well as written). Spanish, French or German will be advantage
- Provide leadership, vision and direction to implementation teams
- Good interpersonal skills, and capability to manage a team
- Good reporting and presentation skills
Attitude/Behavior
- Willing to travel ( Occasional)
- Dynamic, pro-active and the ability to lead the way
- Ability to work independently
- Accountability
Desired Skills:
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident Fund
- Medical Aid
- Insured benefits