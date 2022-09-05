Information Security Architect – Gauteng Illovo

Security Architect
JOHANNESBURG (Illovo)
R1 000 000 CTC p/a and below depends on qualifications and experience
GOVERNMENT SECTOR
- Duties and Responsibilities
- Provide 3rd line support to users with information security related enquiries within the SLA time frame.
- Overseeing and providing advance support on open issues (E.g., customer logged tickets, incidents, projects, etc.)
- Assist in incident response for any breaches, intrusions, or theft.
- Coach and guide team members regarding security activities.
- Assist the end-user, and IT in requesting security variances and implementation of subsequent configuration change requests.
- Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree/National Diploma in IT or equivalent IT related Degree/Diploma Equivalent to NQF6
- Must have one or more of the following: CCSP, CISSP, CISSP-ISSAP, CISM, CRISC, CEH.
- Cybersecurity certification: ISO 27001, CRISC, CISSP & CEH highly recommended.
- Advantageous COBIT5/2019 or ITIL V3/4.
- Minimum 8 years Cybersecurity related experience/Information Security of which 3 years was spent leading a team or as an information Security technical lead.
- Experience in security architecture methodologies, tools, and enablers
- Hands-on experience with implementation and monitoring of various IT security solutions.
- Excellent understanding of IT operational processes and controls including projects deployment.
- Excellent understanding of regulatory requirements facing the IT environment (PCI, DSS, POPIA, GDPR)
- Must be persuasive and be able to communicate cybersecurity related concepts to a broad range of technical and non-technical staff.
- Be able to map business needs to technology solutions.
- Solid understanding of security risks and preventative controls.
- Understanding laaS/PaaS/SaaS security deployments; native cloud security tools; CASB/CSPM/CWPP capabilities.
- Knowledge
- Security Frameworks, Standards, and best practices:
- ISO 27001 and ISAE 3402 SOC 2
- PCI DSS
- NIST SP 800-53
- CIS or DISA benchmarks
- Microsoft Cloud Adoption framework
- Microsoft Cybersecurity Reference Architecture
- Familiar with security architecture methodologies and frameworks (e.g., SABSA, TOGAF E-OSA0
- Experience in multiple domains of cybersecurity.
- Be open-minded to new ways of doing things
- Recognise subject matter expert.
CLOSING DATE FOR APPLICATIONS: 24 JULY 2022
Should you not hear from us within 1 Month, consider your application unsuccessful.
EMAIL CV TO: [Email Address Removed]
(Subject: Specialist: Security Architect)
Desired Skills:
- NQF6
- CISSP-ISSAP
- CISM
- CRISC
- CEH
- CCSP
- CISSP
- COBIT 5/2019
- ITIL V3/4
- POPIA
- GDPR
- DSS
- PCI
- laS
- PaaS
- SaaS
- CASB
- CSPM
- CWPP
- ISO 27001
- ISAE 3402
- SOC 2
- NIST SP 800-53
- DISA and CIS Benchmarks
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree