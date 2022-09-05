Information Security Architect – Gauteng Illovo

Sep 5, 2022

Security Architect
JOHANNESBURG (Illovo)
R1 000 000 CTC p/a and below depends on qualifications and experience
GOVERNMENT SECTOR

  • Duties and Responsibilities
  • Provide 3rd line support to users with information security related enquiries within the SLA time frame.
  • Overseeing and providing advance support on open issues (E.g., customer logged tickets, incidents, projects, etc.)
  • Assist in incident response for any breaches, intrusions, or theft.
  • Coach and guide team members regarding security activities.
  • Assist the end-user, and IT in requesting security variances and implementation of subsequent configuration change requests.
  • Qualifications
  • Bachelor’s degree/National Diploma in IT or equivalent IT related Degree/Diploma Equivalent to NQF6
  • Must have one or more of the following: CCSP, CISSP, CISSP-ISSAP, CISM, CRISC, CEH.
  • Cybersecurity certification: ISO 27001, CRISC, CISSP & CEH highly recommended.
  • Advantageous COBIT5/2019 or ITIL V3/4.
  • Minimum 8 years Cybersecurity related experience/Information Security of which 3 years was spent leading a team or as an information Security technical lead.
  • Experience in security architecture methodologies, tools, and enablers
  • Hands-on experience with implementation and monitoring of various IT security solutions.
  • Excellent understanding of IT operational processes and controls including projects deployment.
  • Excellent understanding of regulatory requirements facing the IT environment (PCI, DSS, POPIA, GDPR)
  • Must be persuasive and be able to communicate cybersecurity related concepts to a broad range of technical and non-technical staff.
  • Be able to map business needs to technology solutions.
  • Solid understanding of security risks and preventative controls.
  • Understanding laaS/PaaS/SaaS security deployments; native cloud security tools; CASB/CSPM/CWPP capabilities.
  • Knowledge
  • Security Frameworks, Standards, and best practices:
  • ISO 27001 and ISAE 3402 SOC 2
  • PCI DSS
  • NIST SP 800-53
  • CIS or DISA benchmarks
  • Microsoft Cloud Adoption framework
  • Microsoft Cybersecurity Reference Architecture
  • Familiar with security architecture methodologies and frameworks (e.g., SABSA, TOGAF E-OSA0
  • Experience in multiple domains of cybersecurity.
  • Be open-minded to new ways of doing things
  • Recognise subject matter expert.

