Information Security Architect – Gauteng Illovo

Security Architect

JOHANNESBURG (Illovo)

R1 000 000 CTC p/a and below depends on qualifications and experience

GOVERNMENT SECTOR

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide 3rd line support to users with information security related enquiries within the SLA time frame.

Overseeing and providing advance support on open issues (E.g., customer logged tickets, incidents, projects, etc.)

Assist in incident response for any breaches, intrusions, or theft.

Coach and guide team members regarding security activities.

Assist the end-user, and IT in requesting security variances and implementation of subsequent configuration change requests.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree/National Diploma in IT or equivalent IT related Degree/Diploma Equivalent to NQF6

Must have one or more of the following: CCSP, CISSP, CISSP-ISSAP, CISM, CRISC, CEH.

Cybersecurity certification: ISO 27001, CRISC, CISSP & CEH highly recommended.

Advantageous COBIT5/2019 or ITIL V3/4.

Minimum 8 years Cybersecurity related experience/Information Security of which 3 years was spent leading a team or as an information Security technical lead.

Experience in security architecture methodologies, tools, and enablers

Hands-on experience with implementation and monitoring of various IT security solutions.

Excellent understanding of IT operational processes and controls including projects deployment.

Excellent understanding of regulatory requirements facing the IT environment (PCI, DSS, POPIA, GDPR)

Must be persuasive and be able to communicate cybersecurity related concepts to a broad range of technical and non-technical staff.

Be able to map business needs to technology solutions.

Solid understanding of security risks and preventative controls.

Understanding laaS/PaaS/SaaS security deployments; native cloud security tools; CASB/CSPM/CWPP capabilities.

Knowledge

Security Frameworks, Standards, and best practices:

ISO 27001 and ISAE 3402 SOC 2

PCI DSS

NIST SP 800-53

CIS or DISA benchmarks

Microsoft Cloud Adoption framework

Microsoft Cybersecurity Reference Architecture

Familiar with security architecture methodologies and frameworks (e.g., SABSA, TOGAF E-OSA0

Experience in multiple domains of cybersecurity.

Be open-minded to new ways of doing things

Recognise subject matter expert.

CLOSING DATE FOR APPLICATIONS: 24 JULY 2022

Should you not hear from us within 1 Month, consider your application unsuccessful.

EMAIL CV TO: [Email Address Removed]

(Subject: Specialist: Security Architect)

Desired Skills:

NQF6

CISSP-ISSAP

CISM

CRISC

CEH

CCSP

CISSP

COBIT 5/2019

ITIL V3/4

POPIA

GDPR

DSS

PCI

laS

PaaS

SaaS

CASB

CSPM

CWPP

ISO 27001

ISAE 3402

SOC 2

NIST SP 800-53

DISA and CIS Benchmarks

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position