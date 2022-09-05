Infrastructure Architect at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Sandton

Our client is looking for a Network & Security Specialist who will be responsible for ensuring that the company’s IT infrastructure is in good working order.
The candidate should have a extensive understanding of network management and configuration, as well as the ability to configure and maintain Cisco / Fortinet networks, with an emphasis on security.
Requirements:
- Senior level end-to-end troubleshooting where junior and medium skilled specialists are not able to solve complex issues
- Responsible for 30 sites across South Africa, Angola and Nigeria to clean-up of server rooms, cabinets, and cabling at these sites will form part of this role when required
- Travel to these sites may be required from time to time
- Software installation, network segmentation and firewall configuration and be able to configure or guide 3rd party resources in the implementation/configuration of said technologies
- Update current documents of the network (LAN/WAN) onsite
- Act as an advisor to the project management team for ad-hoc projects (e.g. VoIP, LAN/WLAN expansion, connectivity/security requirement)
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or related field required
- 5 years of experience in network and security architecture with a demonstrated ability to design, implement and manage enterprise networks
- An in-depth understanding, configuration and support of the networking and security domains (preferred Cisco / Fortinet product knowledge)
- Extensive understanding of desktop/server support
- Ability to document designs and configurations of the as-is and the to-be IT landscape
Apply now for more Infornation
Desired Skills:
- lan
- wan
- voip
- network
- security
- cisco
- fortinet
- Infrastructure architecture
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years