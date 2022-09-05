Infrastructure Architect at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Sandton

Our client is looking for a Network & Security Specialist who will be responsible for ensuring that the company’s IT infrastructure is in good working order.

The candidate should have a extensive understanding of network management and configuration, as well as the ability to configure and maintain Cisco / Fortinet networks, with an emphasis on security.

Requirements:

Senior level end-to-end troubleshooting where junior and medium skilled specialists are not able to solve complex issues

Responsible for 30 sites across South Africa, Angola and Nigeria to clean-up of server rooms, cabinets, and cabling at these sites will form part of this role when required

Travel to these sites may be required from time to time

Software installation, network segmentation and firewall configuration and be able to configure or guide 3rd party resources in the implementation/configuration of said technologies

Update current documents of the network (LAN/WAN) onsite

Act as an advisor to the project management team for ad-hoc projects (e.g. VoIP, LAN/WLAN expansion, connectivity/security requirement)

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or related field required

5 years of experience in network and security architecture with a demonstrated ability to design, implement and manage enterprise networks

An in-depth understanding, configuration and support of the networking and security domains (preferred Cisco / Fortinet product knowledge)

Extensive understanding of desktop/server support

Ability to document designs and configurations of the as-is and the to-be IT landscape

Apply now for more Infornation

Desired Skills:

lan

wan

voip

network

security

cisco

fortinet

Infrastructure architecture

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position