Infrastructure Architect at Sabenza IT

Sep 5, 2022

Our client is looking for a Network & Security Specialist who will be responsible for ensuring that the company’s IT infrastructure is in good working order.

The candidate should have a extensive understanding of network management and configuration, as well as the ability to configure and maintain Cisco / Fortinet networks, with an emphasis on security.

Requirements:

  • Senior level end-to-end troubleshooting where junior and medium skilled specialists are not able to solve complex issues
  • Responsible for 30 sites across South Africa, Angola and Nigeria to clean-up of server rooms, cabinets, and cabling at these sites will form part of this role when required
  • Travel to these sites may be required from time to time
  • Software installation, network segmentation and firewall configuration and be able to configure or guide 3rd party resources in the implementation/configuration of said technologies
  • Update current documents of the network (LAN/WAN) onsite
  • Act as an advisor to the project management team for ad-hoc projects (e.g. VoIP, LAN/WLAN expansion, connectivity/security requirement)

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or related field required
  • 5 years of experience in network and security architecture with a demonstrated ability to design, implement and manage enterprise networks
  • An in-depth understanding, configuration and support of the networking and security domains (preferred Cisco / Fortinet product knowledge)
  • Extensive understanding of desktop/server support
  • Ability to document designs and configurations of the as-is and the to-be IT landscape

