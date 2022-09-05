Intel oneAPI Tools give Tencent 85% performance boost

Tencent has significantly enhanced the performance of its database hosting service, TencentDB for MySQL.

Based on the open source relational database management system MySQL and built on Intel Xeon processors, TencentDB for MySQL increased its performance by using the advanced Intel oneAPI DPC++/C++ Compiler and Intel VTune Profiler (part of the Intel oneAPI Base Toolkit).

“Tencent’s results optimising MySQL demonstrate the importance both of using up-to-date developer tools like the Intel oneAPI DPC++/C++ Compiler and the latest optimisation techniques using the Intel VTune Profiler,” says Joe Curley, Intel vice-president and GM of software products and ecosystem. “The significant improvements in performance yield either faster time to results or more results for business-critical applications.”

Distributed data storage serves a critical role across industries and use cases, including internet, finance and e-commerce. Solutions like TencentDB for MySQL provide developers with a service for distributed data storage that supports easy setup, operation and expansion of relational databases in the cloud.

However, an ongoing rise in storage and data processing requirements and demands for higher performance makes it challenging for developers. Optimizing for higher MySQL performance can help organisations process transactions and data queries faster, helping to meet evolving business and customer needs.

The Intel oneAPI DPC++/C++ compiler is used for parallel programming applications and delivers productivity and performance across CPUs and accelerators. Using the compiler, the teams drove link time optimisation (LTO) and profile-guided optimisation (PGO) methods that helped Tencent build a high-performance MySQL.

With LTO, the compiler applied various forms of intraprocedural optimization (IPO) to the entire program, allowing for deeper analysis, more optimisation and better program performance. PGO provides information to the compiler about areas of an application that are most frequently executed.

Together, these techniques delivered up to an 85% performance improvement for TencentDB applications.