Java Architect

The Role: We are recruiting a Java Architect to join our dynamic team in Johannesburg.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

IT Related Qualification

Experience Required:

At least 10 years?? experience in Software Development with a minimum of 3 years?? experience in managing software development teams whilst still having hands-on architectural or distributed systems experience.

Must have a good understanding of DevOps implementations and disciplines such as: Continuous Integration. Continuous Delivery. Automated Environment. Provisioning using Docker and/or Kubernetes (Containerization software) (advantageous).

Solid experience across architecting, designing and developing technology solutions that include various mixes of the technologies and frameworks based on languages such as: Java. Microservice Architectures. Azure/AWS related cloud technologies.

Deep understanding and experience in a DevOps driven environment, working with software developers, system operators (SysOps) and other production IT staff to oversee code releases.

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Directing Software Architecting, Programming and Documentation Development Processes across a number of teams that consists of Developers, Business Analysts, Scrum Masters, Architects and Tech Leads.

Control and manage choices available during development by choosing a standard way of pursuing application development by creating, defining, or choosing an application framework best suited for the engaged and client.

Recognize potential reuse in the organization or in the application by observing and understanding the broader system environments and ecosystems, creating component designs showing knowledge of other applications across the iOCO landscape.

Where appropriate, subdivide a complex application, during the design phase, into smaller, more manageable pieces during client engagement processes.

Understand the interactions and dependencies among components, teams, and clients.

Carry accountability for the quality of the final product and projects.

Responsible for the technical growth and mentorship across various iOCO teams, inclusive of recruitment and retention of technical team members.

Where appropriate, provision required skills, select an appropriate deployment model, direct testing protocols to validate releases, and monitor performance after releases.

Learn more/Apply for this position