Junior Application Support Engineer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Bryanston

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic provider of Enterprise Risk Management, Compliance & Audit software in Joburg seeks a strong technically minded and ambitious Junior Application Support Engineer to join its team. Your core role will be to provide technical, product specific and user support to our Governance Risk, Audit and Compliance customers. The ideal candidate must have Matric/Grade 12, an IT Diploma/Certificate and be MCSE or equivalent Certified. Essential requirements also include MS SQL scripting and database administration, troubleshooting Windows & Windows Server operating systems, knowledge of SMTP, experience using DNS, DHCP, Ports, Telnet etc.(N+)) with excellent telephonic and communication skills demonstrated in a customer support role or environment.

DUTIES:

User Support and Service Desk Query Resolution –

Resolve user queries on the functionality.

First line support for receiving customer queries from the helpline or from internal support channels.

Log queries accurately and comprehensively on TeamSupport.

Understand the query and provide a solution or workaround to resolve this.

Unresolved defects are tested and routed to the appropriate resource.

Provide ongoing feedback to the customer on the status and priority of the query resolution, until closure.

Software Upgrades –

Receive and schedule software upgrade requests.

Ensure the required documentation is issued to the Customer.

Follow up to ensure the signed documentation is received.

Schedule the implementation in the appropriate calendars for all required resources.

Ensure all items on the upgrade ticket are actioned.

Update TeamSupport and close the upgrade ticket.

Product Knowledge –

The ability to gain an in-depth knowledge of the product from a Risk Management, Internal Audit and compliance perspective.

Willing to learn and go through an accreditation process and become accredited on the products.

Customer Satisfaction –

Maintain, improve and build customer relationships through professional and clear communication with customers.

Facilitate a transfer of knowledge of the software to users to improve customer functionality of the system.

Improve customer’s use of the manual or on-line support options to reduce repeat queries.

Identify system training requirements and escalate these for follow-up.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Matric / Grade 12. (Essential)

IT Diploma / Certificate.

MCSE or equivalent.

Experience/Skills –

Essential –

MS SQL scripting and database administration.

Ability to troubleshoot on Windows and Windows Server operating systems.

Knowledge of Microsoft networking (DNS, DHCP, Ports, Telnet etc.(N+)).

Knowledge of SMTP.

Excellent telephonic and communication skills demonstrated in a customer support role or environment.

Excellent telephonic ability and professionally support callers for the duration of the request.

Willing to provide product specific support using technical analysis for troubleshooting.

Able to work unsupervised (after accreditation) and must be accountable for support services duties from 08:00 till 17:00.

Preferable –

5 Years’ experience in a Customer Service role.

5 Years’ experience in a technical role.

Strong knowledge of MS Office (Excel Pivot tables, Word, Power Point and Outlook).

Knowledge of internet information services (IIS).

Advantageous –

Knowledge of Risk Management and/or Internal Audit.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong team ethic.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Strong research skills.

Analytical thinker.

Self-motivation and flexibility to a changing environment.

Ability to work efficiently under pressure.

Adaptable.

Able to easily grasp new concepts and learn new technologies.

Attention to detail, follow-up and follow-through to completion.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Junior

Application

Support

Learn more/Apply for this position