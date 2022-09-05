Junior Programmer (Angular) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Responsible for analysis, design and development of systems using multiple programming languages. Has an understanding of system functionality and understands databases and data relationships. Technically directs system construction at the application level and is responsible for coding of programs. Develops technical specifications/program specifications and produces technical documentation for the system. Responsible for testing and debugging programs, between programs at the sub-system level, and the interface between sub-systems. All work may be supervised by a Project Manager/PMO/Operations Manager.
Educational Qualifications
- Degree/ Diploma in Computer Science, Business, or similar field
- Deemed Industry Experience
- Formal training in desired coding language
Experience
- 2 to 5 years’ experience in a programming role, focusing on delivering technology-driven solutions. End-to-end project involvement in delivery and accountability thereof would be advantageous.
- Worked in a multi-project environment.
- Active involvement in all phases of the Systems Development Life Cycle
- Knowledge and experience within the employee benefits or financial services environment are advantageous.
- Working experience gained in Angular programming
Responsibilities
- General Administration
- Development of programs in response to the business need
- Responds to the need for new programs for the improvement of workflow and efficiency:
- Receives business requirements for improvements to the system.
- Liaises with the Business Analyst regarding the desired system capability.
- Analyses the applications’ capability and proposes a technical solution to the business need
- Compiles a technical specifications document for the new program or program amendment, including source code
- Produces code for business applications, as per Business Specifications:
- Includes components related to the user interface, data modeling, data management and back-end systems, as necessary.
- Undertakes testing of the newly developed program prior to implementation to minimize comebacks.
- Adheres to defined timelines.
- Assists with post-implementation maintenance
- Updates the technical specifications document as changes are made.
- Develop and maintain peripheral applications to plug gaps in the total system solution
- Develop Workflow Processes:
- Undertakes the analysis, design, development and upgrading of business processes
- Undertakes testing of newly developed business process workflows prior to implementation.
- Ensure development standards are being adhered
- Training, mentoring other staff members
- Attending workshops, JAD sessions, focus groups for effective problem solving
- Develop and test processes according to specifications of clients
- Writing code to ensure functions are performed as per client request
- Attend meetings to give feedback on current projects and tasks
- Liaise with business analysts and testers
- Testing conducted to minimize customer issues
Financial management
- Prepare and provide input to estimates for work orders/quotations.
Process
- Adhere to SDLC processes and procedures.
- Understands the requirements of Change Control.
- Adhere to ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 27001 principles, and other ISO’s as they are adopted
Supervision
- May be responsible for staff supervision and mentoring.
Teamwork
- Actively participates in/hosts and minutes JAD sessions and workshops.
- Actively participates in/hosts demo sessions.
- Any other reasonable task assigned with regards to system development, maintenance, and support training
- May operate under supervision.
- Understands working as part of a project team.
Knowledge
- Constructs and implements programs at program, application, and enterprise sub-system level, and understands system functionality at enterprise sub-system level
- Designs, codes, tests, and debugs programs according to program specifications
- Develops technical specifications/program specifications and produces technical documentation for the system
- Establish and document test scenarios that will adequately verify the correct functioning of the application/software
- Execute test scenarios and ensure that the application/software meets the quality expectations
- Has responsibility for quality code review for peers
- Responsible for analysis, design, and development of complex systems at specific application level of an enterprise sub-system
- Responsible for testing and debugging programs, between programs at the application level, and the interface between applications and sub-systems
- Deals with requests on enhancements to business processes
- Specialises in two or more relevant programming languages
- Technical and functional support
- Technically directs system construction at the application level and may be responsible for advanced coding of program
- Understands and interprets complex technical system specifications
- Strong understanding of Word, Excel, and PowerPoint
- Understanding and experience with the Omni system is advantageous.
Attributes
- Excellent communication skills
- Consulting and analytical skills
- Planning and administration skills
- Adaptable and resilient
- Excellent writing & time-management skills
- Innovative
- Works well within a team.
- Ability to work in a dynamic, fast-paced but structured environment.
Desired Skills:
- Programmer
- Angular
- SDLC