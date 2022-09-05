Microsoft Consultant at Sabenza IT

Our client is looking for a Microsft Dynamics SCM Consultant to join their team.

Inventory Management

Procurement and Sourcing

Product Information Management

Transportation Management

Vendor Collaboration

Warehouse Management

Demonstrate effective balance between business and technical acumen

Ability to lead and motivate technical communities

Ability to effectively recognize and adapt to change

Ability to handle customer critical issues and work in difficult situations

Ability to evaluate end-user business requirements, translate them into technical specifications, and then develop and implement the appropriate technical solutions

Desired Skills:

GL

Microsoft Dynamics

AX 2012

CRM

CE

F&O

Dynamics 365

Dynamics AX

Business Process

requirement analysis

SL

Software Implementation

Crystal Reports

report writer

sql scripting

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

