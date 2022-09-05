Mobile Software Developer – Information Specialist – Pretoria at Fourier Recruitment

Sep 5, 2022

This is a a non-profit company, was established to serve, protect, and promote the interests of the South African potato industry. PSA offers various strategic services to producers and other role players; and to fulfil its role, it focuses on the following key areas: research and development, industry information, transformation, market development and generic product promotion. This position will mainly be responsible for coordinating & the developing of the mobile application and databases.

Mobile Software Developer – Information Specialist – Pretoria

This position will mainly be responsible for coordinating & the developing of the mobile application and databases

  • Knowledge of the full application development life cycle of iOS and Android application development (concept, design, test, release, and support) within deadlines.
  • Firm grasp of the Flutter mobile framework and the Dart programming language” “- Understand the Redux pattern.
  • Ability to write well-documented, reusable, clean JavaScript code.
  • Knowledge of the software development life cycle.
  • Have strong skills to manage and develop databases.
  • Deep programing language knowledge.
  • The desire to work in a fast-paced environment.
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills, including the ability to effectively communicate with internal and external stakeholders.
  • Excellent planning and project management skills.
  • Ability to multitask and work with multiple stakeholders.
  • Must be able to work under pressure and meet deadlines, while maintaining a positive attitude and providing excellent customer service.
  • Ability to work independently and carry out assignment to completion.
  • Excellent business acumen.
  • Ability to work unsupervised.
  • Must be able to solve problems independently

Minimum Requirements

A relevant qualification equivalent to a BSc degree in Computer Science, preferably from the Universities of Pretoria, Johannesburg, and Witwatersrand; and

A proven record (at least 2 years) in the field of mobile application development, data management and database management

  • Drive the full application development life cycle of iOS and Android application development (concept, design, test, release, and support) within deadlines.
  • Collaborating with external development teams and other staff to set specifications for the PSA mobile app and databases.
  • Design and maintain the PSA databases (RESTful or GraphQL API and queries to other industry stakeholders’ databases).
  • Modifying software to fix errors, adapt it to new hardware, improve its performance, or upgrade interfaces.
  • Directing system testing and validation procedures.
  • Directing software programming and documentation development.
  • Consulting with departments or customers on project status and proposals.
  • Working with customers or departments on technical issues including software system design and maintenance.
  • Preparing reports on programming project specifications, activities, or status.
  • Conferring with project managers to obtain information on limitations or capabilities.

