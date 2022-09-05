Power BI Specialist

Role Purpose:

The expectation of the Power BI Specialist is to operate in a hybrid manner filling administrative and development activities. This person will be responsible for the safe and efficient operation of the Power BI environment. This person will also limit what users can do in the Power BI environment to maintain organizational policies and take care of all resources and solutions in the Power BI environment. Over and above this, the resource will also be required to perform development activities on Power BI.

Qualification:

3-year diploma or higher in the related field of study, for example Computer Science or Information Technology.

Experience Required

5+ years visualisation development experience in Power BI.

Proficient in Data Modelling and Data Mart Design.

Proficient in SQL (both Oracle SQL and Hive SQL).

Proficient in writing DAX queries in Power BI desktop.

Experience required with version control software such as SVN or GIT.

Confident in engaging with business stakeholders.

Excellent in analytical thinking for translating data into informative visuals and reports.

The candidate must have sound knowledge of ETL.

Worked in environments with large data volumes.

Excellent written and spoken English.

Needs to be self-driven.

Responsibilities

Administration:

Supporting production BI solutions by monitoring and tuning queries and data imports into Power BI.

Define standard templates, procedures, and processes for deploying reports within EIS. Naming conventions of workspaces. Scheduling of reports. When to use direct SQL versus imports. Manage capacity workloads on premium workspaces. Managing user licenses. o Managing size of datasets.

Standardize Deployment Architecture in SA (workspaces, capacity settings).

Creating new enterprise gateways and scheduling reports.

Provide usage adoption reports. Data should be integrated into MTN-SA’s big data platform.

Monitoring of premium capacity resources and provide recommendations to ensure efficient utilization.

Should have experience in on-premises Power Bi server set up and maintenance.

Evaluate and if required, support installation of on-premises solution.

Assist with deploying redundant Power BI gateways.

Identify key performance indicators and consistently monitor those.

Maintain documentation for all processes implemented.

Document all standards, architecture for MTN SA on the wiki.

Reviewing proposed production changes to ensure the highest quality data standards and lowest production impact.

Power BI datasets optimization to reduce the size and improve report performance.

Collaborate with other operational and development teams during investigations and resolution of operational issues.

Development:

Understand business requirements in BI context and design data models to transform raw data into meaningful insights.

Develop dashboards and interactive visual reports using Power BI.

Analyzing data and present data through reports that aid decision-making.

Convert business requirements into technical specifications and decide timelines to accomplish.

Perform DAX queries and functions in Power BI.

Addressing user questions concerning data integrity.

Define standard templates, procedures, and processes for deploying reports within EIS. Naming conventions of workspaces. When to use direct SQL versus imports. Managing size of datasets. Versioning/source control.

Maintain documentation for all reports/dashboards implemented.

Reviewing proposed production changes to ensure the highest quality data standards and lowest production impact.

The developer will be expected to use multiple data sources for report/dashboard development, for example Oracle Database, MTN-SA’s big data environment and Microsoft SSAS cubes.

Create standard templates/ style sheets for visualizations/reports

