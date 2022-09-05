Power Platform Analyst/Developer – EvdB at Mediro ICT

We need an experienced Power Platform Analyst/Developer to join the Power Platform team in Pietermaritzburg.

You will be the senior developer on the team so you should have some experience in managing junior and intermediate level developers

Send your CV’s to [Email Address Removed]

Part of your time will be spent on performing quality assurance assessments on other developers' applications and mentoring junior developers in software development best practices.

You should be comfortable with interviewing business users and be able to create a business specification document as well as a technical requirements definition document that will cover the necessary data storage, application functionality, system integration and reporting requirements.

Minimum Requirements

More than ten years’ experience in software development,

At least three years’ experience in using Power Apps and Power Automate to implement complex business applications.

developing reporting solutions using Power BI

writing SQL queries against Microsoft SQL Server and Oracle databases

database design experience using Microsoft SQL Server or Oracle

implementing data integration solutions

