Senior Database Administrator

Senior Database Administrator 50k-70k

An urgent position is available for a Senior Database Administrator with a relevant degree and at least 5 year’s managerial experience in database administration and managing systems.

Essential requirements:

Advanced SQL & SQL replication

Managerial experience

BI Software

Active Directory, DNS

Virtual Server Experience

SQL security Implementations and management

Own car and valid drivers license

Strong communicator

Desired Skills:

SQL

BI

Virtual Server experience

manage

system

database

