Senior Database Administrator at Fourier Recruitment

Our client who is based in Woodmead, Sandton is seeking a Senior Database Administrator to joi their team.
Roles and Responsibilities:
Database Administration
- Oversee all data generated, monitor server transaction speeds, and look for any service degradation in speeds due to SQL fragmentation or lack on maintenance
- Oversee all SQL instances and databases
- Ensure all databases of the same platform is up to data and the same
- Ensure data is accurate and integrity is maintained with SQL backups and logs shipping
- Ensure the companies records are archived and secure and keep the companies database maintenance plan intact with the company records
- Ensure the Databases security is correct and accurate and only allow who is required to the required databases
High Availability
- Implement and maintain a working high availability environment with SQL replication for failover on all SQL instances
Database Reporting and dashboards
- Ensure all company reports are accurate and running
- Build and maintain the company dashboards
- Ensure all Business intelligence is reachable at all time
- Ensure all reconciliation take place and investigate any discrepancies found
Database Solution Design
- Design databases for custom build solutions and be able to understand hight transaction flows and be able to build the databases, store procedure and functions as required to met demands.
Knowledge:
- Power BI or any third-party BI software
- SQL and SQL replication in advanced stage
- Data warehousing and transactional flows of data in systems
- Active Directory, DNS with working with SQL
- Virtual Server Experience, Azure or AWS experience a bonus with SQL
- Knowledge on all forms of internet connectivity
- SQL security Implementations and management
- Knowledge of SQL best practices for change control, implementations etc.
Minimum Requirements
- Grade 12
- Qualifications: Diploma or Degree in IT administration, MCSE, ITIL, SQL and Database design, etc.
- Experience: 5+ years in database administration in advanced stage with proven track record.
- Must Have Own Car and Valid Driver’s Licence
- Responsible, Trustworthy and Honest