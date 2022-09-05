Senior Database Administrator at Fourier Recruitment

Our client who is based in Woodmead, Sandton is seeking a Senior Database Administrator to joi their team.

Roles and Responsibilities:

Database Administration

Oversee all data generated, monitor server transaction speeds, and look for any service degradation in speeds due to SQL fragmentation or lack on maintenance

Oversee all SQL instances and databases

Ensure all databases of the same platform is up to data and the same

Ensure data is accurate and integrity is maintained with SQL backups and logs shipping

Ensure the companies records are archived and secure and keep the companies database maintenance plan intact with the company records

Ensure the Databases security is correct and accurate and only allow who is required to the required databases

High Availability

Implement and maintain a working high availability environment with SQL replication for failover on all SQL instances

Database Reporting and dashboards

Ensure all company reports are accurate and running

Build and maintain the company dashboards

Ensure all Business intelligence is reachable at all time

Ensure all reconciliation take place and investigate any discrepancies found

Database Solution Design

Design databases for custom build solutions and be able to understand hight transaction flows and be able to build the databases, store procedure and functions as required to met demands.

Knowledge:

Power BI or any third-party BI software

SQL and SQL replication in advanced stage

Data warehousing and transactional flows of data in systems

Active Directory, DNS with working with SQL

Virtual Server Experience, Azure or AWS experience a bonus with SQL

Knowledge on all forms of internet connectivity

SQL security Implementations and management

Knowledge of SQL best practices for change control, implementations etc.

Minimum Requirements

Grade 12

Qualifications: Diploma or Degree in IT administration, MCSE, ITIL, SQL and Database design, etc.

Experience: 5+ years in database administration in advanced stage with proven track record.

Must Have Own Car and Valid Driver’s Licence

Responsible, Trustworthy and Honest

