Senior Security Engineer at Sabenza IT

Sep 5, 2022

Our client is looking for a As a principal security engineer, who will be responsible for delivering enterprise-level installations, configuration and fault management in complex environments.

The succesful candidate will have the following:

Qualifications

Technical Knowledge:

  • SIEM/SOC technologies
  • Vulnerability Management
  • Threat/risk analysis
  • Firewall/IPS/IDS
  • XDR Endpoint protection
  • Penetration testing
  • Ethical Hacking
  • Azure Cloud security

Certifications (beneficial):

  • Up to date and relevant ITIL certification
  • CISSP / CEH / CISSP-ISSAP / TOGAF / CASP+
  • Microsoft Azure certified Architect

Required Experience:

  • Minimum of 8 years information security related experience
  • Experience in security architecture methodologies, tools and enablers.
  • Hands-on experience with implementation and monitoring of various IT Security solutions.
  • Excellent understanding of IT operational processes and controls including project deployments.
  • Excellent understanding of regulatory requirements facing the IT environment (PCI DSS, POPIA, GDPR).
  • Must be persuasive and be able to communicate cybersecurity related concepts to a broad range of technical and non-technical staff.
  • Be able to map business needs to technology solutions.
  • Solid understanding of security risks and preventative controls.
  • Understand IaaS/PaaS/SaaS security deployments, native cloud security tools
  • CASB/CSPM/CWPP capabilities.
  • Substantial managed services experience
  • Excellent knowledge and experience in ticketing tools, preferably 4Me /Service Now
  • Worked in multiple large Global Enterprise client outsourcing projects
  • Vendor management experience

