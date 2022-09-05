Senior Security Engineer at Sabenza IT – Western Cape Observatory

Our client is looking for a As a principal security engineer, who will be responsible for delivering enterprise-level installations, configuration and fault management in complex environments.

The succesful candidate will have the following:

Qualifications

Technical Knowledge:

SIEM/SOC technologies

Vulnerability Management

Threat/risk analysis

Firewall/IPS/IDS

XDR Endpoint protection

Penetration testing

Ethical Hacking

Azure Cloud security

Certifications (beneficial):

Up to date and relevant ITIL certification

CISSP / CEH / CISSP-ISSAP / TOGAF / CASP+

Microsoft Azure certified Architect

Required Experience:

Minimum of 8 years information security related experience

Experience in security architecture methodologies, tools and enablers.

Hands-on experience with implementation and monitoring of various IT Security solutions.

Excellent understanding of IT operational processes and controls including project deployments.

Excellent understanding of regulatory requirements facing the IT environment (PCI DSS, POPIA, GDPR).

Must be persuasive and be able to communicate cybersecurity related concepts to a broad range of technical and non-technical staff.

Be able to map business needs to technology solutions.

Solid understanding of security risks and preventative controls.

Understand IaaS/PaaS/SaaS security deployments, native cloud security tools

CASB/CSPM/CWPP capabilities.

Substantial managed services experience

Excellent knowledge and experience in ticketing tools, preferably 4Me /Service Now

Worked in multiple large Global Enterprise client outsourcing projects

Vendor management experience

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

