Senior Security Engineer at Sabenza IT – Western Cape Observatory

Our client is looking for a As a principal security engineer, who will be responsible for delivering enterprise-level installations, configuration and fault management in complex environments.
The succesful candidate will have the following:
Qualifications
Technical Knowledge:
- SIEM/SOC technologies
- Vulnerability Management
- Threat/risk analysis
- Firewall/IPS/IDS
- XDR Endpoint protection
- Penetration testing
- Ethical Hacking
- Azure Cloud security
Certifications (beneficial):
- Up to date and relevant ITIL certification
- CISSP / CEH / CISSP-ISSAP / TOGAF / CASP+
- Microsoft Azure certified Architect
Required Experience:
- Minimum of 8 years information security related experience
- Experience in security architecture methodologies, tools and enablers.
- Hands-on experience with implementation and monitoring of various IT Security solutions.
- Excellent understanding of IT operational processes and controls including project deployments.
- Excellent understanding of regulatory requirements facing the IT environment (PCI DSS, POPIA, GDPR).
- Must be persuasive and be able to communicate cybersecurity related concepts to a broad range of technical and non-technical staff.
- Be able to map business needs to technology solutions.
- Solid understanding of security risks and preventative controls.
- Understand IaaS/PaaS/SaaS security deployments, native cloud security tools
- CASB/CSPM/CWPP capabilities.
- Substantial managed services experience
- Excellent knowledge and experience in ticketing tools, preferably 4Me /Service Now
- Worked in multiple large Global Enterprise client outsourcing projects
- Vendor management experience
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree