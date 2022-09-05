Senior Software Developer

Excellent opportunity available for an experience Software Developer
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Support and maintenance of existing systems, including troubleshoot and data support
- Design and code new development
- Interaction and communication with clients/users
- Compile technical specification documentation
Requirements:
- Bachelor of Science in Information Technology or Diploma in Information Technology or Higher Certificate in Information Technology/Systems
- A drivers license and own transport.
Skills:
- ASP.net
- ASP.net Core
- VB & C#
- SQL
- Java Script
- Web development
- Windows application development
- Windows Services
- Mobile development
- Web Services / Restful APIs
- Ionic
- HTML 5
- Postman / Swagger
- Angular
- Bootstrap
- CSS
- jQuery
- AJAX
- Crystal Reports / Other Reporting tools (SSRS)
Desired Skills:
- C#
- JavaScript
- SQL
- ASP.Net Core
- VB