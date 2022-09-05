Senior Software Developer

Sep 5, 2022

Excellent opportunity available for an experience Software Developer
Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Support and maintenance of existing systems, including troubleshoot and data support

  • Design and code new development

  • Interaction and communication with clients/users

  • Compile technical specification documentation

Requirements:

  • Bachelor of Science in Information Technology or Diploma in Information Technology or Higher Certificate in Information Technology/Systems

  • A drivers license and own transport.

Skills:

  • ASP.net

  • ASP.net Core

  • VB & C#

  • SQL

  • Java Script

  • Web development

  • Windows application development

  • Windows Services

  • Mobile development

  • Web Services / Restful APIs

  • Ionic

  • HTML 5

  • Postman / Swagger

  • Angular

  • Bootstrap

  • CSS

  • jQuery

  • AJAX

  • Crystal Reports / Other Reporting tools (SSRS)

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • JavaScript
  • SQL
  • ASP.Net Core
  • VB

