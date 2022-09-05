Senior Software Developer

Excellent opportunity available for an experience Software Developer

Duties and Responsibilities:

Support and maintenance of existing systems, including troubleshoot and data support

Design and code new development

Interaction and communication with clients/users

Compile technical specification documentation

Requirements:

Bachelor of Science in Information Technology or Diploma in Information Technology or Higher Certificate in Information Technology/Systems

A drivers license and own transport.

Skills:

ASP.net

ASP.net Core

VB & C#

SQL

Java Script

Web development

Windows application development

Windows Services

Mobile development

Web Services / Restful APIs

Ionic

HTML 5

Postman / Swagger

Angular

Bootstrap

CSS

jQuery

AJAX

Crystal Reports / Other Reporting tools (SSRS)

Desired Skills:

C#

JavaScript

SQL

ASP.Net Core

VB

Learn more/Apply for this position