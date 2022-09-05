Software Developer – Gauteng Pretoria North

Areas of Responsibility:

The Software Developer role is to design, code, test, and analyse software programs and applications. This includes researching, designing, documenting, and modifying software specifications throughout the production lifecycle. The software developer will also analyse and amend software errors in a timely and accurate fashion and provide status reports where required.

Role:

Secure Knowledge:

To obtain a good understanding of the Microsoft SQL databases used by the firm including the Triggers, Views, Stored Procedures and SQL Jobs

To obtain a good understanding of the custom developed code that is in place to enhance and integrate the software with other operational software

Testing where software changes were made and identifying and solving any technical problems.

Maintain system availability of these applications

Make recommendations and incorporate improvements in these software applications

Work closely with the Software Development Manager, Solutions Architect, and other members of the team on IT projects

Communicate with the Software Development Manager with efficiency and accuracy on any issues, progress and /or delays

Transfer skills/knowledge to less experienced team members

Adhere to all IT policies and procedures

Plan phases of the software development life cycle (SDLC) for a variety of projects

Assist in the preparation and documentation of software requirements and specifications

Research and document requirements of software users

Conduct research on emerging application development software products, languages, and standards in support of procurement and development efforts

Recommend, schedule, and perform software improvements and upgrades

Consistently write, translate, and code software programs and applications according to specifications.

Run and monitor software performance tests on new and existing programs for the purposes of correcting errors, isolating areas for improvement, and general debugging

Administer critical analysis of test results and deliver solutions to problem area

Assist in the development and maintenance of user manuals and guidelines

Liaise with network administrators, systems analysts, and software engineers to assist in resolving problems with software products or company software systems

Manage and /or provide guidance to junior software developers and research assistants

Desired Skills:

–

College diploma or university degree in the field of computer science or software engineering

and/or 5 years equivalent work experience. –

5 Years minimum development experience coding in

C#.NET

VB.NET

HTML5

JavaScript

jQuery

Transact SQL –

Knowledge of applicable data privacy practices and laws. –

Advantage Power Platform.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills are required

including a thorough understanding of how to interpret –

Ability to work under pressure and engage in multiple initiatives simultaneously –

Being able to work to tight deadlines –

High level of precision and attention to detail –

Flexibility with respect to time and work –

A friendly and service-orientated person –

Willingness to learn and apply –

To be self-motivated and a “go-getter” –

Ability to transfer knowledge and write high-quality technical documentation –

Flexible and adaptable regarding learning and understanding new technologies –

Strong written and oral communication skills –

Strong interpersonal skills –

Ability to conduct research into software-related issues and products –

Highly logical –

Technically proficient –

Highly self-motivated and directed

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Market Related

If you do not receive any feedback within 14 days, kindly consider your application unsuccessful.

Disclaimer

This Advert and any rights attaching hereto are, unless the context clearly indicates otherwise, the property of EOH Group Limited and/or its subsidiaries ("the Group"). The Group accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss or damages, whatsoever and howsoever incurred or suffered, resulting, or arising from the use of information contained in an Advert which has not been released by the Group.

