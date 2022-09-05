Software Test Analyst (CH835) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions – Western Cape Winelands

Our client in the Banking industry is looking for an experienced Software Test Analyst to join their team in Stellenbosch.

The purpose of this role is:

To enable software quality assurance by creating a set of activities and scenarios, manual or automated, ensuring that developed software meets and complies with the defined or standardised quality specifications within the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

To collaborate with the Business Analysts (and/or members of the Feature Team) to define test scenarios, and prepare, participate in, and oversee the execution of test cases within a feature team, the validation of functional and non-functional test requirements, the preparation of test data in terms of input and expected outcome data, and required test environments.

Key Performance Areas:

Testing analysis and development of test scenarios.

Testing execution and reporting.

Collaborate and provide testing support.

Qualifications (Minimum)

National Certificate in Grade 12 National Certificate

International Software Testing Qualification Board (ISTQB) – Foundation Level, or Advanced

Relevant tertiary qualification in software testing or technology

SQL Query/Fundamentals (beneficial)

Experience

Minimum Experience

2-3 years proven formal experience in QA testing, preferably within a continuous delivery development environment within a business context

Manual Testing experience

Understand the end-to-end processes being tested to achieve successful testing

Knowledge of and exposure to impact analysis when introducing software changes

Understand the full Systems Development Lifecycle (SDLC)

Best practice / industry standard in software and hardware testing, reporting, tracking and follow up, and Software Quality Assurance (SQA)

Ideal Experience

Experience in continuous delivery environment

Application of test tools

Test Automation

Financial/Banking Systems

Reinforce with stakeholders/feature team appropriate testing environments and timelines

SQL Query Language Experience

Experience with Automation tools such as Selenium

Skills

Analytical Skills

Attention to Detail

Communications Skills

Problem solving skills

Numerical reasoning skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management skills

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Contactable via own mobile phone

General:

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Learn more/Apply for this position