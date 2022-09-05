Software Test Analyst (CH835) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions – Western Cape Winelands

Our client in the Banking industry is looking for an experienced Software Test Analyst to join their team in Stellenbosch.
The purpose of this role is:
- To enable software quality assurance by creating a set of activities and scenarios, manual or automated, ensuring that developed software meets and complies with the defined or standardised quality specifications within the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).
- To collaborate with the Business Analysts (and/or members of the Feature Team) to define test scenarios, and prepare, participate in, and oversee the execution of test cases within a feature team, the validation of functional and non-functional test requirements, the preparation of test data in terms of input and expected outcome data, and required test environments.
Key Performance Areas:
- Testing analysis and development of test scenarios.
- Testing execution and reporting.
- Collaborate and provide testing support.
Qualifications (Minimum)
- National Certificate in Grade 12 National Certificate
- International Software Testing Qualification Board (ISTQB) – Foundation Level, or Advanced
- Relevant tertiary qualification in software testing or technology
- SQL Query/Fundamentals (beneficial)
Experience
Minimum Experience
- 2-3 years proven formal experience in QA testing, preferably within a continuous delivery development environment within a business context
- Manual Testing experience
- Understand the end-to-end processes being tested to achieve successful testing
- Knowledge of and exposure to impact analysis when introducing software changes
- Understand the full Systems Development Lifecycle (SDLC)
- Best practice / industry standard in software and hardware testing, reporting, tracking and follow up, and Software Quality Assurance (SQA)
Ideal Experience
- Experience in continuous delivery environment
- Application of test tools
- Test Automation
- Financial/Banking Systems
- Reinforce with stakeholders/feature team appropriate testing environments and timelines
- SQL Query Language Experience
- Experience with Automation tools such as Selenium
Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Attention to Detail
- Communications Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Numerical reasoning skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management skills
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Contactable via own mobile phone
General:
- While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.
- In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.