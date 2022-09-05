A Telecoms Company needs a Solutions Architect in their Financial Department on a contract position for 12 months.
- Matric / Grade 12 essential
- 3 Year Degree / Diploma in Information Technology essential
- 5 – 8 years systems analysis and design experience in a complex technical environment essential
- Agile methodology and experience preferred such as Scrum, Kanban, etC
- Work experience in IT financial services is essential
- Experience in the payments, insurance, or lending industry advantageous
- Requires excellent analytical, technical, interpersonal and communication skills
- Problem solving and decision-making skills
- Presentation and facilitations skills
- Relating and networking
- Leading and supervising
- JAD (Group) facilitation sessions
- Change control and Operational procedures
- Project Management fundamentals
- Using SQL tools to query and load data
- Unified Modelling Language (UML)
- Tools such as MS Visio, PowerPoint, Excel
- Proficient in web-based technologies
- Java and/or C# development experience
- TOGAF, Zachman or equivalent preferred
- Microservices and Cloud experience preferred
- AWS Exposure preferred
- Support the development of a sustainable technical architecture for the company, being a financial services company.
- To provide architectural guidelines and ensure that architecture principles are adhered to in the development of solutions for the company.
- To analyze and refine requirements for delivering the necessary technology service to business and serve as liaison to the business community.
- Provide accurate and practical designs for complete end to end technical delivery ensuring that, at all stages in the development life cycle, solution design meets user requirements and is feasible.
Responsibilities will include:
- To perform technical analysis in consultation with stakeholders (architects, product owner, ops team, lead developers, enterprise architecture), to refine high level business requirements into detailed technical requirements
- Design scalable and robust, Financial Services and Applications that integrate across different technologies
- Provide technical alternative conceptual designs or high-level designs and potentially low-level designs in response to business requirements and strategy
- Ensure technical architectures and solutions are aligned with Group principles and technology guidelines
- Estimate user and technical stories to help inform and prioritize backlog
- To act as a technical liaison between business and the delivery team
Desired Skills:
