Solutions Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg North

A Telecoms Company needs a Solutions Architect in their Financial Department on a contract position for 12 months.

Matric / Grade 12 essential

3 Year Degree / Diploma in Information Technology essential

5 – 8 years systems analysis and design experience in a complex technical environment essential

Agile methodology and experience preferred such as Scrum, Kanban, etC

Work experience in IT financial services is essential

Experience in the payments, insurance, or lending industry advantageous

Requires excellent analytical, technical, interpersonal and communication skills

Problem solving and decision-making skills

Presentation and facilitations skills

Relating and networking

Leading and supervising

JAD (Group) facilitation sessions

Change control and Operational procedures

Project Management fundamentals

Using SQL tools to query and load data

Unified Modelling Language (UML)

Tools such as MS Visio, PowerPoint, Excel

Proficient in web-based technologies

Java and/or C# development experience

TOGAF, Zachman or equivalent preferred

Microservices and Cloud experience preferred

AWS Exposure preferred

Support the development of a sustainable technical architecture for the company, being a financial services company.

To provide architectural guidelines and ensure that architecture principles are adhered to in the development of solutions for the company.

To analyze and refine requirements for delivering the necessary technology service to business and serve as liaison to the business community.

Provide accurate and practical designs for complete end to end technical delivery ensuring that, at all stages in the development life cycle, solution design meets user requirements and is feasible.

Responsibilities will include:

To perform technical analysis in consultation with stakeholders (architects, product owner, ops team, lead developers, enterprise architecture), to refine high level business requirements into detailed technical requirements

Design scalable and robust, Financial Services and Applications that integrate across different technologies

Provide technical alternative conceptual designs or high-level designs and potentially low-level designs in response to business requirements and strategy

Ensure technical architectures and solutions are aligned with Group principles and technology guidelines

Estimate user and technical stories to help inform and prioritize backlog

To act as a technical liaison between business and the delivery team

