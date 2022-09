SQL Database Administrator – Western Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

The Role: We are recruiting a SQL Database Administrator for an opportunity located in Cape Town.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Qualification Preferred:

MS SQL DBA Certification or relevant BSc Degree

Experience Required:

4-5 years experience as an SQL Database Administrator.

SQL Server up to 2019.

Strong understanding of database structures, theories, principles, and practices.

Working technical experience with designing, building, installing, configuring, and supporting database servers, including SQL Server AlwaysOn Clusters, VMWare platforms and consolidation.

Hands-on database tuning and troubleshooting experience.

Knowledge of data security, using encryption or masking and managing user rights.

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Responsible for the installation, configuration, upgrade, administration, monitoring, and maintenance of complex database environments.

