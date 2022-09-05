System Analyst-PIPELINE – Gauteng Sandton

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

* Interpret specifications to build systems solutions to support business processes, aligned with relevant internal and external governance

* Design, develop and maintain automation and integration solutions in accordance with specific business requirements and IT drivers

* Provide technical system support and liaise with system vendors to ensure timely resolution of escalated technical issues

Experience

Min:

* 3 – 5 + years’ experience in Systems and Data Integration

* 3 – 4 years’ experience in Systems Design and Analysis

* Solid Experience with system analyst techniques (architecture diagram, understand system requirements, drive requirements, follow through)

* Solid Database skills (design and query writing)

* Product support

Ideal:

* Working experience within Bank and or Fin tech environment

* Working experience within digital and internet banking space

* Working experience within an Agile environment

Qualifications (Minimum)

* A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Systems

* Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

* A relevant post graduate degree in Information Technology

Knowledge

Basic knowledge & understanding of:

Min:

Advanced knowledge and understanding of

* Formal Integration practices

* Systems Implementation and Technical Systems Support

* Developing Integrations

Ideal:

Advanced knowledge and understanding of

* Systems Analysis Methodologies

* ITIL Principles and the application thereof

Solid understanding of:

* Banking systems

* Banking business models

* Best practices of Quality Assurance (QA)

* Transact -SQL

Skills

* Communications Skills

* Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

* Negotiation skills

* Influencing Skills

* Facilitation Skills

* Presentation Skills

* Analytical Skills

* Problem solving skills

* Commercial Thinking Skills

* Planning, organising and coordination skills

* Attention to Detail

Competencies

* Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

* Working with People

* Analysing

* Applying Expertise and Technology

* Following Instructions and Procedures

* Deciding and Initiating Action

* Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Conditions of Employment

* Clear criminal and credit record

* Contactable via own mobile phone

* Required to be available after hours in case of emergency

Desired Skills:

Jira

Confluence

SQL

TSQL

REST Services

