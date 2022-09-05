UI Designer (Remote Contract)

Our client is looking for a UI Designer for a 3 month contract which can be renewable based on the candidates performance.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in graphic design, computer science or related field required

At least 5 years of experience as a UI designer with a strong background in web and mobile applications

Strong visual and user interface skills including website design, graphic design and development would be advantageous

5 years of experience in UI design and/or User Experience Design preferred

Requirements:

Develop user interfaces with industry-standard tools in Sketch, Photoshop, Illustrator, and any other Digital Design program

5 years’ experience in a similar UI design role with proven success in user-centered design and design tools

Highly skilled in visual design of digital products included but not limited to mobile applications for Android and iOS as well as responsive websites

Proficiency in tools like Figma

Experienced in using and managing a design system containing global assets

Show experience in creating component-based design and the management thereof

A strong portfolio showcasing UI design capabilities with a focus on applications

Have great communication skills to justify design decisions and be able to clearly communicate with client stakeholders

Ability to work remotely and manage time efficiently

Writes functional specifications for the project

Desired Skills:

UI Designer

UX Designer

Graphic designer

Android

iOS

Learn more/Apply for this position