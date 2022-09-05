UI Designer (Remote Contract)

Our client is looking for a UI Designer for a 3 month contract which can be renewable based on the candidates performance.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in graphic design, computer science or related field required
- At least 5 years of experience as a UI designer with a strong background in web and mobile applications
- Strong visual and user interface skills including website design, graphic design and development would be advantageous
- 5 years of experience in UI design and/or User Experience Design preferred
Requirements:
- Develop user interfaces with industry-standard tools in Sketch, Photoshop, Illustrator, and any other Digital Design program
- 5 years’ experience in a similar UI design role with proven success in user-centered design and design tools
- Highly skilled in visual design of digital products included but not limited to mobile applications for Android and iOS as well as responsive websites
- Proficiency in tools like Figma
- Experienced in using and managing a design system containing global assets
- Show experience in creating component-based design and the management thereof
- A strong portfolio showcasing UI design capabilities with a focus on applications
- Have great communication skills to justify design decisions and be able to clearly communicate with client stakeholders
- Ability to work remotely and manage time efficiently
- Writes functional specifications for the project
Desired Skills:
- UI Designer
- UX Designer
- Graphic designer
- Android
- iOS