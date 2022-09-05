UI Designer (Remote Contract)

Sep 5, 2022

Our client is looking for a UI Designer for a 3 month contract which can be renewable based on the candidates performance.
Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in graphic design, computer science or related field required

  • At least 5 years of experience as a UI designer with a strong background in web and mobile applications

  • Strong visual and user interface skills including website design, graphic design and development would be advantageous

  • 5 years of experience in UI design and/or User Experience Design preferred

Requirements:

  • Develop user interfaces with industry-standard tools in Sketch, Photoshop, Illustrator, and any other Digital Design program

  • 5 years’ experience in a similar UI design role with proven success in user-centered design and design tools

  • Highly skilled in visual design of digital products included but not limited to mobile applications for Android and iOS as well as responsive websites

  • Proficiency in tools like Figma

  • Experienced in using and managing a design system containing global assets

  • Show experience in creating component-based design and the management thereof

  • A strong portfolio showcasing UI design capabilities with a focus on applications

  • Have great communication skills to justify design decisions and be able to clearly communicate with client stakeholders

  • Ability to work remotely and manage time efficiently

  • Writes functional specifications for the project

Desired Skills:

  • UI Designer
  • UX Designer
  • Graphic designer
  • Android
  • iOS

