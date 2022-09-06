Android Mobile Developer

The position reports to the Mobile Engineering Team Lead.

We are a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hard working people to join us. We offer market related benefits, a great work environment and a promise that you won’t be bored as long as you are prepared for a challenge and want to build something great.

Requirements

3 year computer science degree (or equivalent)

At least 2 years of professional experience in native Android (preferably using Android Studio)

Strong Computer Science and programming fundamentals

Full understanding of the Android application and activity lifecycles

Experience with Fragments.

Appreciation of Android-specific asynchronous processing techniques.

Desirable Skills

Knowledge of strategies to handle issues related to platform fragmentation, differing screen sizes and multiple OS versions.

Experience working with unit test frameworks (Easymock, Mockito, Roboelectric, etc)

Experience with network requests to RESTful APIs using best practice and well known libraries (volley, restkit, etc)

Knowledge and Appreciation of Android user experience design patterns.

Experience developing eCommerce apps for retail

Experience working with software development tools including Git, Jira and Confluence.

Experience with writing UI Automation scripts using Appium

Any iOS native development experience

What can we offer you?

Great modern offices in central Cape Town with views of both Table mountain and the ocean

Big kitchen with multiple coffee and vending machines (cause all developers love their coffee right ?!)

Have a drink with us every Thursday at our onsite Drink-a-lot bar

Pool and Table tennis tables

Free parking space provided for all staff

Your birthday as a day off on us!

Your choice of laptop and desk equipment

The Environment:

Employees are entrepreneurial and dynamic, smart, customer-centric, fun and have the shared ambition of being the leading e-commerce company in Africa.

We have fun, work hard, take ownership, work in teams to create solutions, and are always open to direct feedback/new ideas on where we can improve.

We are short on ego and high on output.

We are doers and not only thinkers, its all in the execution after all.

We love what we do and what we are creating.

Desired Skills:

Android

mobile

Android Development

ios

Learn more/Apply for this position