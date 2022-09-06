Android Mobile Developer

Sep 6, 2022

The position reports to the Mobile Engineering Team Lead.

We are a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hard working people to join us. We offer market related benefits, a great work environment and a promise that you won’t be bored as long as you are prepared for a challenge and want to build something great.
Requirements

  • 3 year computer science degree (or equivalent)
  • At least 2 years of professional experience in native Android (preferably using Android Studio)
  • Strong Computer Science and programming fundamentals
  • Full understanding of the Android application and activity lifecycles
  • Experience with Fragments.
  • Appreciation of Android-specific asynchronous processing techniques.

Desirable Skills

  • Knowledge of strategies to handle issues related to platform fragmentation, differing screen sizes and multiple OS versions.
  • Experience working with unit test frameworks (Easymock, Mockito, Roboelectric, etc)
  • Experience with network requests to RESTful APIs using best practice and well known libraries (volley, restkit, etc)
  • Knowledge and Appreciation of Android user experience design patterns.
  • Experience developing eCommerce apps for retail
  • Experience working with software development tools including Git, Jira and Confluence.
  • Experience with writing UI Automation scripts using Appium
  • Any iOS native development experience

What can we offer you?

  • Great modern offices in central Cape Town with views of both Table mountain and the ocean
  • Big kitchen with multiple coffee and vending machines (cause all developers love their coffee right ?!)
  • Have a drink with us every Thursday at our onsite Drink-a-lot bar
  • Pool and Table tennis tables
  • Free parking space provided for all staff
  • Your birthday as a day off on us!
  • Your choice of laptop and desk equipment

The Environment:

  • Employees are entrepreneurial and dynamic, smart, customer-centric, fun and have the shared ambition of being the leading e-commerce company in Africa.
  • We have fun, work hard, take ownership, work in teams to create solutions, and are always open to direct feedback/new ideas on where we can improve.
  • We are short on ego and high on output.
  • We are doers and not only thinkers, its all in the execution after all.
  • We love what we do and what we are creating.

Desired Skills:

  • Android
  • mobile
  • Android Development
  • ios

