Business Analyst – Gauteng Midrand

Role Purpose:

The role and responsibilities of a Business Analyst are to study the client requirements, gather and manage the requirements, and finally ensure that the requirements are met.

Key Responsibilities:

Requirements Gathering and delivery of requirements

Liaising extensively with internal and external clients.

Translating client requirements into highly specified business requirements specifications and functional specification requirements.

Qualifications, Experience & Skills:

Educational Qualifications:

Matric

BCom IT/BSc Informatics/BCom Informatics

Years of Experience

2-3 Years

Other requirements

Working knowledge of IT systems advantageous

Knowledge of transaction switching and financial systems is required

Fluency in English is mandatory

Strong oral and written communications skills.

Organisational and prioritisation skills.

Excellent administrator with strong attention to detail.

Technology and system savvy.

Numeracy skills.

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment whilst still maintaining high levels of accuracy.

Ability to maintain supreme levels of ethical behaviour and confidentiality.

Ability to identify opportunities for improvement

Be a team player

Good Time Management

SQL experience

Exposure to coding advantageous

Payment’s experience:

Card Payments (understand a flow of a card transaction from begin to end)

Understand the various players in a payments eco system

Understand process from authorization to settlement

Maybe to an extent, understand the various associations and regulations.

What are the various payment acceptance appliance’s or mechanisms.

Required Proficiency Level

2-3 years’ experience as a BA or technical resource

Core Responsibilities:

Requirements Gathering

Conducting joint application design sessions with end users

Working closely with developers and a variety of end users to ensure technical understanding and clear user documentation.

Understanding card acceptance

Drawing up solution documentation for new, modified or replacement systems.

Thinking off the page

Presenting proposals to clients.

Technical document writing.

Creating Unified Modelling Language diagrams indicating the flow of information.

IE Documenting process flows.

Creating Data flow diagrams.

Documenting activity diagrams.

Documenting Entity Relationship Diagrams.

Documenting Use case diagrams.

Documenting Use case description.

SDLC (System development life cycle)

System Analysis and design methodologies

Facilitating meetings with external vendors.

Facilitating meetings with internal clients.

Business Intelligence

Analysing data and building useful reports for internal use using Power BI.

Understanding of big data.

Build dashboards that will be used internally.

Communications & Working Relationships:

Internal:

All Departments within the Organisation

Reasons for Interaction:

Requirements gathering

Support queries

Communication

Understanding of requirements

External:

Admin Providers and External vendors

Reasons for Interaction:

Liaise with external clients should integration between systems need to occur.

Web services/API services or other forms of integration between systems at ACS and external systems.

Behavioural Competencies:

The incumbent is required to have demonstrated the following competencies:

Adaptability/Decisiveness : Ability and confidence to vary between being flexible and holding firm on a decision, depending on what the situation requires. Showing leadership by adjusting one’s approach to the demands of a task by taking and maintaining a position in a self-assured manner.

: Ability and confidence to vary between being flexible and holding firm on a decision, depending on what the situation requires. Showing leadership by adjusting one’s approach to the demands of a task by taking and maintaining a position in a self-assured manner. Initiative/Perseverance : Ability to be willing to take action to address needs without being requested to do so. Staying on-task to completion, particularly in the face of obstacles or other trying circumstances.

: Ability to be willing to take action to address needs without being requested to do so. Staying on-task to completion, particularly in the face of obstacles or other trying circumstances. Interpersonal Skills : Ability to work effectively with different people and teams of people by putting [Email Address Removed]owledging diverse opinions, addressing relevant concerns, minimizing conflict, promoting harmony. Cooperating with others and working toward consensual solutions to achieve the group’s objectives.

: Ability to work effectively with different people and teams of people by putting [Email Address Removed]owledging diverse opinions, addressing relevant concerns, minimizing conflict, promoting harmony. Cooperating with others and working toward consensual solutions to achieve the group’s objectives. Organizational Skills : Ability to identify and set priorities, plan and effectively allocate appropriate resources. To attend to detail so that relevant issues are addressed and result in high-quality outcomes.

: Ability to identify and set priorities, plan and effectively allocate appropriate resources. To attend to detail so that relevant issues are addressed and result in high-quality outcomes. Stress Management : Ability to work well under pressure or opposition, while maintaining effectiveness and self-control during any one or combination of stressors, including emotional strain, ambiguity, risk to self and fatigue.

: Ability to work well under pressure or opposition, while maintaining effectiveness and self-control during any one or combination of stressors, including emotional strain, ambiguity, risk to self and fatigue. Valuing Service and Diversity: Ability to be sensitive to client and community needs and perceptions by providing prompt, efficient and equitable service, involving clients and community in the resolution of problems that affect them.

Desired Skills:

IT systems

transaction switching

financial systems

SQL experience

