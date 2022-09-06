Business Analyst Lead – Semi Remote – R800 Per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

A great semi – remote opportunity to work with a renowned German manufacturing business where you will responsible for translating and simplifying business requirements into technical requirements

You will be responsible for business process analysis and translation into functional and technical specifications

If you are ambitious and want to join this dynamic team that works with the latest inventive techs in a highly skilled manner, APPLY NOW!!!!

Core understanding of and working experience with:

8 to 10 years overall BA experience of which

6 to 8 must be on custom developed solutions

2 to 3 years in software development

Great to have in addition to the above:

Familiar with Java development environment

Good understanding and exposure to database systems.

Have the ability to create reliable integration solutions in the cloud

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Organised and highly analytical mind-set.

Collaborating with other Business Analyst, Project Lead, and developers to resolve issues and ensuring solutions are viable and consistent

Multi-tasking

Leadership

Planning and monitoring

Proven record of complex problem solving and decision making

Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case

Planning and monitoring

Eliciting requirements

Requirements organisation

Translating and simplifying requirements

Requirements management and communication

Requirements analysis

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

Assist with identification and management of risks

Reference Number for this position is GZ55626 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand, Pretoria and Home offering a contract rate of between R650 – R800 Per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Analyst

Java Development

Communications Skills

Planning

Learn more/Apply for this position