Business Analyst Lead – Semi Remote – R800 Per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A great semi – remote opportunity to work with a renowned German manufacturing business where you will responsible for translating and simplifying business requirements into technical requirements
You will be responsible for business process analysis and translation into functional and technical specifications
If you are ambitious and want to join this dynamic team that works with the latest inventive techs in a highly skilled manner, APPLY NOW!!!!
Core understanding of and working experience with:
- 8 to 10 years overall BA experience of which
- 6 to 8 must be on custom developed solutions
- 2 to 3 years in software development
Great to have in addition to the above:
- Familiar with Java development environment
- Good understanding and exposure to database systems.
- Have the ability to create reliable integration solutions in the cloud
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
- Organised and highly analytical mind-set.
- Collaborating with other Business Analyst, Project Lead, and developers to resolve issues and ensuring solutions are viable and consistent
- Multi-tasking
- Leadership
- Planning and monitoring
- Proven record of complex problem solving and decision making
- Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirements organisation
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirements analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
Reference Number for this position is GZ55626 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand, Pretoria and Home offering a contract rate of between R650 – R800 Per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Skills:
- Analyst
- Java Development
- Communications Skills
- Planning