Business Analyst – Telco (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Details:

A highly successful international listed company who offers remote and international opportunities. This client looks for high achievers who wish to work with the best on a global playing field.

Role Responsibilities:

Leading teams to help our customers understand and measure the benefits of their investment.

Providing solution leadership for end-to-end BSS/OSS enterprise solutions.

Trusted resource for the customer for business design considerations.

Guiding the solution to ensure benefits for the customer thus providing both business and product leadership.

Leading all functional aspects of the solution architecture, validating the problem definition and assisting with the business transition plan and product features to meet customer expectations.

Subject Matter Expert with active participation in strategic or significant sales pursuits.

Preferred Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field

Relevant Skills / Experience:

10 years’ experience with application implementation.

Telecommunications industry experience and related product knowledge.

Experience implementing technologically complex projects.

Understanding of customer needs and general impact of changes in business environment and industry trends.

Proficiency in English in a business environment.

Desired Skills:

Business Consultant

Telecommunications

Application Implementation

