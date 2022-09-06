Business Process Analyst at Salt

My client is one of the leading retailers in South Africa that are making waves in the eCommerce and On-Demand space!Job description

Provide leadership in the development of a Business [Process] Analysis approach in project execution or investigation

Provide guidance and leadership from a BPA Approach

Partner with relevant IT stakeholders to ensure delivery of specific outcomes

Understand current business processes and define future business processes

Ensure documentation of future business process/es

Facilitate Business requirements workshops or sessions

Plan and execute business requirements elicitation sessions/workshops

Lead/Participate in solution design workshops

Provide input to System Requirement Specification and other Technical oriented documents

Contribute in the development of the relevant project management artefacts

Assist Project Managers/IT Business Managers

Assist testing practice in the crafting of the integration and overall testing strategy

Develop/Review acceptance test criterion

Ensure development of test scenarios and review Test Cases

Coordinate and lead User Acceptance Testing (UAT)

Manage and lead a team of business process analysts within a project and or outside of a project

Ensure the team is effectively equipped to deliver

Review continuous BPA ways of working to extract maximum value from the practice

Assist Management in the review of the operating model

Ensure the team adheres to BPA standards

Minimum requirements

Relevant 3-year Information Technology or business-related qualification

Minimum of 5 years Busines/Process Analysis experience, preferably across multiple disciplines/domains

Minimum of 5 years in team management

Working knowledge of relevant methodology and tools e.g. Process modelling tools, and project management methodologies (Waterfall, Agile etc)

Knowledge of IT Retail Store processes will be advantageous

Experience in implementation of large-scale projects in the Retail sector is beneficial

About The Employer:

Salt South Africa

