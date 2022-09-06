Business Process Analyst at Salt – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Sep 6, 2022

My client is one of the leading retailers in South Africa that are making waves in the eCommerce and On-Demand space!Job description

  • Provide leadership in the development of a Business [Process] Analysis approach in project execution or investigation
  • Provide guidance and leadership from a BPA Approach
  • Partner with relevant IT stakeholders to ensure delivery of specific outcomes
  • Understand current business processes and define future business processes
  • Ensure documentation of future business process/es
  • Facilitate Business requirements workshops or sessions
  • Plan and execute business requirements elicitation sessions/workshops
  • Lead/Participate in solution design workshops
  • Provide input to System Requirement Specification and other Technical oriented documents
  • Contribute in the development of the relevant project management artefacts
  • Assist Project Managers/IT Business Managers
  • Assist testing practice in the crafting of the integration and overall testing strategy
  • Develop/Review acceptance test criterion
  • Ensure development of test scenarios and review Test Cases
  • Coordinate and lead User Acceptance Testing (UAT)
  • Manage and lead a team of business process analysts within a project and or outside of a project
  • Ensure the team is effectively equipped to deliver
  • Review continuous BPA ways of working to extract maximum value from the practice
  • Assist Management in the review of the operating model
  • Ensure the team adheres to BPA standards

Minimum requirements

  • Relevant 3-year Information Technology or business-related qualification
  • Minimum of 5 years Busines/Process Analysis experience, preferably across multiple disciplines/domains
  • Minimum of 5 years in team management
  • Working knowledge of relevant methodology and tools e.g. Process modelling tools, and project management methodologies (Waterfall, Agile etc)
  • Knowledge of IT Retail Store processes will be advantageous
  • Experience in implementation of large-scale projects in the Retail sector is beneficial

Salt is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.

About The Employer:

Salt South Africa

