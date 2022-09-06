Business Process Analyst at Salt

My client is one of the leading retailers in South Africa that are making waves in the eCommerce and On-Demand space!Job description
- Provide leadership in the development of a Business [Process] Analysis approach in project execution or investigation
- Provide guidance and leadership from a BPA Approach
- Partner with relevant IT stakeholders to ensure delivery of specific outcomes
- Understand current business processes and define future business processes
- Ensure documentation of future business process/es
- Facilitate Business requirements workshops or sessions
- Plan and execute business requirements elicitation sessions/workshops
- Lead/Participate in solution design workshops
- Provide input to System Requirement Specification and other Technical oriented documents
- Contribute in the development of the relevant project management artefacts
- Assist Project Managers/IT Business Managers
- Assist testing practice in the crafting of the integration and overall testing strategy
- Develop/Review acceptance test criterion
- Ensure development of test scenarios and review Test Cases
- Coordinate and lead User Acceptance Testing (UAT)
- Manage and lead a team of business process analysts within a project and or outside of a project
- Ensure the team is effectively equipped to deliver
- Review continuous BPA ways of working to extract maximum value from the practice
- Assist Management in the review of the operating model
- Ensure the team adheres to BPA standards
Minimum requirements
- Relevant 3-year Information Technology or business-related qualification
- Minimum of 5 years Busines/Process Analysis experience, preferably across multiple disciplines/domains
- Minimum of 5 years in team management
- Working knowledge of relevant methodology and tools e.g. Process modelling tools, and project management methodologies (Waterfall, Agile etc)
- Knowledge of IT Retail Store processes will be advantageous
- Experience in implementation of large-scale projects in the Retail sector is beneficial
Salt is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.
About The Employer:
Salt South Africa