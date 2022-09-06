Celebs take the plunge for Special Olympic National Games

The annual Special Olympics South Africa Polar Plunge is back, now in its sixth year, will see more than 150 celebs and well-known personalities taking the plunge into icy water to help raise funds for the 2022 Special Olympics South Africa National Games taking place in Limpopo in October.

Last year Special Olympics South Africa, a sport for development NGO, received overwhelming support from celebrities, personalities, media and corporate South Africa raising over R120 000. A further R100 000 was pledged but those funds are still outstanding.

Funds raised last year were in support of the Special Olympics South Africa’s National Teams participation in the 2022 Special Olympics World Winter Games in Russia but these games were cancelled, and they have been now been committed to also support this year’s National Summer Games.

This year’s participants will once again the plunge into a pool suitably chilled to polar temperatures with over 5 tons of ice. Many of the brave plungers also contribute to the fundraising efforts with a nominal plunging fee.

The 2022 Special Olympics South Africa National Games will see the selection of the National Team that will be participating in the 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin, Germany.

Besides raising much-needed funds the plungers also help to raise awareness around the Special Olympics movement and the achievements of the athletes.

The Special Olympics South Africa National Team that participated in the 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games in the UAE returned with 62 medals of which 35 were Gold but received no national acknowledgement. Participants in the annual Polar Plunges aim to change that.

The sixth edition of the Polar Plunge will take place on 10 September at the Altitude Beach in Fourways, with Y reporting live.

Supporters keen to get involved can donate here.