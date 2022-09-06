Cloud Data Engineer

Our client works on building the best experience for millions of users who visit their digital properties on a daily basis. They have a people-focused culture and a huge amount of fun while working together to execute fast. They keep their tech stack current and are surrounded by plenty of opportunities for learning and growth. They want to make the circle bigger!

What will you do?

You will be working primarily within the Google Cloud Environment using a variety of the tools that Google offers from Biquery and Dataproc to Kubernettes and AI Hub. You should ideally dream in Python and speak SQL. You should not be afraid to dive into dirty data and help the team make sense of it. We are in the game of taking data and turning it into amazing stories and pretty pictures that helps the decision makers drive the business forward.

What should you have?

Tertiary qualification in Computer Science, IT or Informatics preferred

5+ years development experience working with Python

Data skills (Traditional SQL and No-SQL)

Large scale ETL

High scale Restful Services

Cloud experience (Google cloud platform preferred)

Experience with source control (Git)

Beneficial Skills:

You will be exposed to these in our environment, so it would be great if you had prior experience, but it’s not a problem if you don’t.

Scheduling and Orchestration (Airflow/Composer)

Containerisation (Kubernetes, Docker)

BigQuery

Elastic search

Data Warehousing concepts

Data governance Concepts.

Apache beam (Cloud Dataflow)

Apache Spark (Dataproc)

Benefits:

Flexible working hours – core hours: 9am-3pm.

We welcome remote working.

Our department wide tech stack is diverse and includes: Android, iOS, React native, .NET Core, Redis, ElasticSearch, SQL Server. We are 100% cloud based hosted in Azure.

Plenty of opportunities to learn and grow.

We are part of the Naspers group, which provides us with access to various technical training including free access to Udemy and similar platforms, as well as nanodegrees.

Free access to Microsoft certification training.

Opportunities for further study and skills development.

Opportunities to attend relevant tech events and expos (Covid restrictions apply).

Optional medical aid and flexible retirement funding.

