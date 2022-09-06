CONSULTANT: DEVELOPER – SYSPRO at Syspro

The Consultant: Developer is responsible for developing [URL Removed] applications to provide efficient and practical solutions that are easy to operate without compromising the company’s development standards. These development applications will be completed following the project procedure to ensure the successful completion after attaining the customers’ requirements and specifications and delivering a top-class application using SYSPRO’s business objects.

Responsibilities:

Provide support and/or technical assistance with custom development queries in Africa either remotely or on site for customers; this will include all technologies used with the SYSPRO project.

Present [URL Removed] demonstrations to current customers or prospective SYSPRO customers.

Develop custom applications to support the core SYSPRO application as per customer requirements and not replace functionality that is already available in the core product.

Provide feasibility for development during the pre-sales SPM phase as/when required and provide advice on when/where/and how [URL Removed] solutions could be implemented to enhance the customer experience with our software.

Prepare quotes for development projects.

Test potential business object errors to ensuring these are logged correctly and propose enhancements to the business object and ensure these are logged accurately and forwarded to the relevant department (following the correct procedures).

Understand scripting.

Excellent SQL scripting skills.

Understanding of SYSPRO database structures and architecture preferred

Skills and knowledge:

Senior certificate or NQF 4 equivalent.

Relevant Degree/Diploma in IT.

SYSPRO development experience

3-5 years experience in the following:

– VB.Net

– C#

– VB scripting

– MS Microsoft Operating Systems

– MS SQL

Desired Skills:

Syspro

Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

