CX Analyst

- A minimum of 5 – 8 years in Customer Experience Design (for process engineering and customer experience)
- Minimum 5 years previous process modelling experience using known process modelling notations (BPMN / UML)
- Customer Journey Map & Customer Narrative design
- Clearly articulating UX/UI concepts and rationale
- Experience designing complex solutions for complete digital environments
- Experience in Agile SDLC environment User Experience and Interaction
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite
- Previous experience / exposure to SAfe Agile methodology essential
- Previous modelling experience using Sparx Enterprise Architect for process modelling considered an advantage
- Previous experience using Asure DevOps considered an advantage
- Key Deliverables & Responsibilities (Among Others):
- Identification of personas as input to CX Design
- Definition & documentation of successful customer outcome canvases
- Definition & documentation of customer narratives in line with actual business scenarios
- Identification of dependencies for automation in line with defined customer narratives
- Support development teams during the development and test life cycle
- Communicate and clarify required business context and requirements with the teams where required
- Participate and contribute in solution design sessions
Technical Competencies
- Excellent Communication Skills (both verbal and written)
- Strategic Thinking
- CX Journey & Narrative Design
- IT Governance
- Requirements Management
- Problem Management
- Quality Management
- Stakeholder Relationship Management
- Negotiation
- Driving Change
Desired Skills:
- Customer Centricity
- Relationship Building
- Risk Management
- Negotiation Skills
- Conflict Resolution
- Decision Making
- Critical Appraisal
- Holistic Thinking
- Persuading & Influence
- Coaching
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree