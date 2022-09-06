Database Programmer at SASA – KwaZulu-Natal Mount Edgecombe

The successful person will make use of the following technologies GIT, JIRA, Oracle Apex, Oracle ADF, ADF Mobile, Jasper and BI Publisher. These tools provide support for Oracle Weblogic and Database environments. There will be an opportunity to explore, train and implement these technologies in this leading research organisation. The software provides interfaces for scientists to interpret and communicate results of analysis with growers, researchers and other applications. A strong understanding of OOP, design patterns and modern software design principles is required.

The main responsibilities of this position are:

Technical analysis of business requirements

Documentation and configuration of software

Design, write, maintain and test code

Database design

Continuous improvement of the software development lifecycle (SDLC)

Keeping technically abreast of trends and advancement within the area of specialization, incorporating these improvements where applicable

Constructing complex PL/SQL queries to satisfy ad hoc user requirements

Assisting and advising users to make most effective use of the SASRI database

The requirements of the job:

BSc in Information Systems or IS Tech diploma is essential

A minimum of 2 years’ experience in Java, Oracle APEX, Oracle ADF, SQL, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Apex, JSON, XML, Web Services, Agile methodologies

Desired Skills:

Java Programming

Oracle

Analytical Thinking

Software Development

About The Employer:

The South African Sugarcane Research Institute usesan Oracle technology stack for storing and serving research data. This isexposed through Oracle Apex, Oracle ADF, Python and web services. We are invitingapplicants to apply for the vacant position in the Biometry section within the Diagnostic& Analytical Resource Unit (DARU) based at Mount Edgecombe.

Learn more/Apply for this position