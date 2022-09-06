Desktop Engineer I – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

The Role: We are searching for a Desktop Engineer to join our team in Cape Town.

Role Objective:

General support of end user computing for hardware, networking, printing, application, OS and boardrooms equipment

Skills and Experience: Required Qualification:

National Senior Certificate

A+ & N+

Preferred Qualification:

MCDST

MCSE

Hardware Certifications is advantageous

ITIL advantageous

Customer support soft skills

Experience Required:

5-7 Years IT Experience in Desktop and End user Support

Must be experienced in Microsoft environment, practical approach, IT generalist

Network Support would be advantageous

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

General support of end user computing for hardware, networking, printing, application, OS and boardrooms equipment

Set up and preparation of hardware for distribution to users

Achieve expected SLA and quality requirements and KPIs to support client contract objectives

Excellent verbal communication to deliver remote or telephonic support

Effective time and call management to support contractual objectives

Effective use of Call Management System and tools to effectively measure delivery of services

Ensure effective resolution of calls within agreed timelines at expected service quality

Timeous escalation to ensure resolution within agreed timelines

Frequent and appropriate communication with users wrt resolution progress of incidents and requests

