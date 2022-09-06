Desktop Engineer I

Sep 6, 2022

The Role: We are searching for a Desktop Engineer to join our team in Cape Town.

Role Objective:

Skills and Experience: Required Qualification:

  • National Senior Certificate
  • A+ & N+

Preferred Qualification:

  • MCDST
  • MCSE
  • Hardware Certifications is advantageous
  • ITIL advantageous
  • Customer support soft skills

Experience Required:

  • 5-7 Years IT Experience in Desktop and End user Support
  • Must be experienced in Microsoft environment, practical approach, IT generalist
  • Network Support would be advantageous

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • General support of end user computing for hardware, networking, printing, application, OS and boardrooms equipment
  • Set up and preparation of hardware for distribution to users
  • Achieve expected SLA and quality requirements and KPIs to support client contract objectives
  • Excellent verbal communication to deliver remote or telephonic support
  • Effective time and call management to support contractual objectives
  • Effective use of Call Management System and tools to effectively measure delivery of services
  • Ensure effective resolution of calls within agreed timelines at expected service quality
  • Timeous escalation to ensure resolution within agreed timelines
  • Frequent and appropriate communication with users wrt resolution progress of incidents and requests

Learn more/Apply for this position