ERP Business Analyst SAP Cross Functional – Gauteng Johannesburg

- Evaluate ERP business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions
- Analysis of business requirements to drive design and review of test cases, process change requests, and manage a project’s scope, acceptance, installation, and deployment
- Prepare formal functional and/ or technical specification, including process workflow of system requirement
- Align business requirements with ERP Best Practice
- Enable data migration from legacy system to ERP
- Assist users in changeover to ERP
- Assist users with module configuration
- Implementation of policy and procedural changes within business relevant to module
- Define, execute and approval of simulation testing
- Design, develop and provision of training solutions
- Train users in existing and new processes
- Roll-out of solution to business within agreed timeframes
- Manage competing resources and priorities
- Monitor deliverable’s and ensure timely completion of projects
- Support to business (users) during projects, after go-live and for ad hoc requirements
- Ensure accurate recordkeeping
- Prepare and submit accurate reports, in the agreed format, on time
- Ensure compliance with standard operating policies and procedures (including quality controls)
Application Systems development
- Presentation of SAP Software
- Project Management
- Report Writing
- SAP Background
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
- Ability to interact with team members (collaboration)
- Excellent communicating skills across all levels
- Good verbal presentation and written expression
- Solid understanding of Application systems development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
This Proudly South African Company has a global footprint and over 60 years of experience in the manufacture, distribution and support of material handling equipment to a broad spectrum of industries.